“Part of that is getting all 11 guys on the same page,” Fitzpatrick said in September before injuring his hip in the season-opener. “Part of that is knowing the situations of the game, whether it’s a two-minute drive, whether it’s a four-minute at the end of the game when the clock’s running down. You’ve got to maybe get guys in the final formation … and get the snap count correct so you can get the play off. … So to me, managing a game and making the right decisions, it doesn’t necessarily mean just dinking and dunking and throwing short passes. It means making good decisions that pertain to the certain particular situation that you’re in during a game.”