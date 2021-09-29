Bills safety Micah Hyde picked off the pass and, four plays later, Buffalo nailed a field goal to expand its lead and all but end Washington’s hope of a comeback.
“I should’ve looked at the dig and checked it down to [tight end] Logan [Thomas],” Heinicke said Wednesday. “He was wide open. And maybe it’s only a five-yard route on third and [12], but hey, if you get it to him quick, maybe he gets a first down, maybe not. But you’re not giving the defense the ball in plus territory. You punt it down and make them earn their points.”
In only four starts as an NFL quarterback, Heinicke has won over teammates and a fan base for his fearlessness under pressure. But after three interceptions and a 1-2 start for Washington, Coach Ron Rivera has preached game management — two words that evoke the ire of fans.
“Because people think you don’t want the guy to make plays,” Rivera said. “There’s a time and a place to make the big plays. If you watch the way Tom Brady plays — and everybody wishes they had a Tom Brady — he’s very systematic. He handles it, he controls the game and controls the tempo, controls the pace and makes great decisions, then all of a sudden he’s throwing big bombs. … That’s really what you want your quarterback to do.”
Yet the “game manager” label often carries a negative connotation, equated with more checkdowns and conservative play than big plays. To fans, perhaps, it’s become synonymous to boring. To some quarterbacks, perhaps, it’s a limited assessment of their abilities.
Heinicke isn’t one of them.
“I have no problem with it,” he said. “That’s what every quarterback should be — a game manager. You take what’s there, take what’s given and you move the ball down the field. That’s something I want to do; that’s something I want to be, but at the same time I know there’s also other aspects of my game that can help, whether it’s on my feet or what not. Game manager is fine with me. Just keep moving the chains, get the ball in those guys’ hands and score some points.”
But as Washington has cycled through quarterbacks over the past two seasons, Rivera has used the term often — even for 16-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Rivera believed that if the team could build around the quarterback position and find a veteran who could help the group develop and win, that Washington would be set up well to soon find it’s long-term answer at quarterback. Although their play styles differ, Fitzpatrick, in many ways, was viewed similarly to Alex Smith because of his experience and leadership. Both could manage the game, manage the offense and “make plays when he has to,” Rivera said. The recently retired Smith, of course, built a reputation for often throwing checkdowns to avoid turnovers, which he did successfully; since 2005, he ranks third among quarterbacks with at least 150 games in interception percentage (2.1 percent) sitting behind Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
But the scope of his game management became valued more than ever during Washington’s four-game winning streak late last season when he took over as the starter.
“Part of that is getting all 11 guys on the same page,” Fitzpatrick said in September before injuring his hip in the season-opener. “Part of that is knowing the situations of the game, whether it’s a two-minute drive, whether it’s a four-minute at the end of the game when the clock’s running down. You’ve got to maybe get guys in the final formation … and get the snap count correct so you can get the play off. … So to me, managing a game and making the right decisions, it doesn’t necessarily mean just dinking and dunking and throwing short passes. It means making good decisions that pertain to the certain particular situation that you’re in during a game.”
Washington has gone 1-1 with Heinicke as a starter, and both games have become magnified for his momentum-shifting scores as well as his gambles. His management, at times, has sparked a lagging offense. At others, it has dug the team into a deeper hole.
The interception in the third quarter in Buffalo was one such instance. His interception against the Giants in Week 2 was similar; instead of throwing to the running back in the flat, he sought a bigger play and paid for it.
After both games, Heinicke said he immediately recognized the mistake.
“The biggest thing is just sticking to the game plan, sticking to what we practiced throughout the week,” he said Wednesday. “If it’s a third and [12] … and you’re down a lot of points, you don’t have to make a big play. You just have to take the check down if it’s there and keep moving the chains. That’s where I went off the board and tried to make something big happen and that resulted in an interception.”
But can a quarterback change his mind-set to not go for the big reward when he sees the chance?
“It’s just a matter of focus and sticking to it,” he said. “There are some times throughout the game when you’re down 20 and you’re like, ‘Hey, man, we got to get some points up on the board,’ and you want to make something happen. But you just have to bring yourself back to ground level and say, hey, play the playbook, take what’s there, and that’s how you score points.
“Every quarterback should be a game manager. You’re put in the spot, the ball is in your hands every play, and you’re supposed to make the right decision. So if you manage the game the right way, you should win the game.”