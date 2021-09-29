To help compensate, he called in Mallorca’s Matthew Hoppe, D.C. United’s Paul Arriola and the Columbus Crew’s Gyasi Zardes. They are among eight newcomers to the qualifying setup.
McKennie, a starting midfielder, will return to the 27-man squad after breaking team policy (related to pandemic protocols) during the first three qualifiers. Berhalter benched him for the second match, a 1-1 draw with Canada in Nashville, and sent him home before a 4-1 victory in Honduras.
At the time, however, he left the door open for the Juventus player to rejoin the team. Last week, on a U.S. Soccer podcast, he suggested McKennie had been forgiven.
“He’s a great kid,” Berhalter said. “Everyone really cares for Weston and we’ve been around long enough to know people make mistakes. Things happen. It’s not about holding it over their head for an extended period, but there should be consequences. … He served his punishment. He has the right, like any other player, to be brought back into the team.
“He is going to have to earn both his teammates’ and the staff’s trust again. It’s not like we have amnesia and this never happened. It did happen and now it’s on him to earn everyone’s trust.”
McKennie will rejoin a squad that started the final round of qualifying for a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with disappointing draws against El Salvador and Canada before rallying from a halftime deficit to rout Honduras.
With five points, the Americans are tied for second with Canada and Panama in an eight-team group that will award three automatic berths to the World Cup. Mexico (seven points) is first. Each team will play 14 matches overall, ending in March. A fourth team will enter an intercontinental playoff next summer.
In addition to Pulisic and Reyna, Berhalter passed over several others who had been part of the earlier qualifiers. Striker Josh Sargent, who has struggled with both the national team and Premier League side Norwich City, was dropped. In a surprise, Jordan Pefok, a striker who is playing for Swiss club Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League, was also left off.
Forward Konrad de la Fuente, goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and defenders Walker Zimmerman and James Sands did not make the cut, either.
Arriola, a national team regular, was not ready for the earlier qualifiers because of a hamstring injury. The winger is playing regularly for United and scored twice last weekend against Cincinnati. Hoppe has settled into his new club in Spain and Zardes, who was hurt before the last call-ups, is in good form in MLS.
The other newcomers are from European clubs: midfielders Yunus Musah, Gianluca Busio and Luca de la Torre, and defenders Chris Richards and Shaq Moore.
French-based forward Tim Weah returns to the squad after an injury forced him to withdraw just before the Sept. 2 qualifier in El Salvador.
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is eyeing his qualifying debut after missing the first three matches because of back spasms, then the coronavirus. New York City FC’s Sean Johnson, who replaced Steffen on that roster, will rejoin the squad in place of Ethan Horvath, who has not played regularly since joining English club Nottingham Forest this past summer.
The delegation will begin gathering in Austin this weekend and start workouts Monday.
“This squad represents a diverse group of talent, and we will need to rely on each and every team member to navigate through these three games,” Berhalter said in a written statement.
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).
This is a developing story and will be updated.
