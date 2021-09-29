Virginia players have not placed the “must-win” label on Thursday night’s showdown with Miami (2-2), which is playing its first ACC game this season, but they are well aware falling to 0-3 in the conference places the Coastal Division title all but out of reach.
“Oh man, every game is important, but after coming out with two big losses, I wouldn’t say there’s more pressure, but the focus and urgency are definitely there,” Cavaliers wide receiver, running back and quarterback Keytaon Thompson said. “I would say we are just trying to get better each and every day and trying to maximize the days in this short week.”
Thompson has been somewhat limited since fracturing a bone in his left hand during a 59-39 loss to North Carolina on Sept. 18 in the Cavaliers’ ACC opener in Chapel Hill, N.C. The senior transfer from Mississippi State is wearing a cast over his wrist and hand for an indefinite period.
Thompson had just two catches in Friday night’s 37-17 loss to visiting Wake Forest while wearing a cast in a game for the first time this season. Typically the versatile and athletic Thompson is significantly more involved in the offense, getting the ball on running plays and perhaps even attempting a pass or two.
The rest of the offense, meantime, got bogged down early and never was able to establish a consistent rhythm, failing to score a touchdown until early in the third quarter. By that point, the undefeated Demon Deacons had forged a double-digit lead they never relinquished.
Virginia’s consecutive losses by 20 points are its most lopsided in back-to-back games since 2017, when the Cavaliers fell to Boston College by 31 and to Pittsburgh by 17 the next week.
“The thresholds are different, and this team is gaining urgency, identity and clarity with each week, whether it’s a win or loss,” Mendenhall said. “So I would just say it’s the next bit of information that’s influencing the direction of the team. More urgent, yes. More clear, yes.”
Mendenhall, according to players, has been spending additional time overseeing the defensive operation this week given the Cavaliers are ranked last out of 14 schools in the ACC in total defense, surrendering an average of 423 yards per game.
Virginia has permitted 1,172 yards of total offense combined over the past two games, including 699 against the Tar Heels. That total was the most in the Mendenhall era and particularly bothersome considering his background in coaching has been primarily with the defense.
The Cavaliers have finished in the top five in the ACC in total defense in two of the past three seasons. They were 10th in 2020 during a pandemic-ravaged season.
This season’s defensive travails come amid a tweak in the unit’s alignment, moving more frequently to five defensive backs. Opponents, meantime, are rushing for an average of 201.3 yards per game against the Cavaliers, the worst in the ACC. Virginia is the only ACC school allowing more than 179 rushing yards per game.
Virginia permitted a 63-yard run against the Demon Deacons and four passing plays of at least 20 yards. One week earlier, the Tar Heels scored on passes of 59, 37 and 75 yards and ripped off runs of 60, 25 and 20 yards, underscoring a deficiency that has players on high alert.
It’s unclear, however, if the Cavaliers will be facing an opponent at full strength after Miami quarterback D’Eriq King missed the previous game against Central Connecticut State with an ailing shoulder. The redshirt senior is listed as questionable against Virginia.
Tyler Van Dyke made the first start of his career last week, and Jake Garcia also played in the Hurricanes’ 69-0 victory.
“We’re big on accountability, so in team meetings, we put all the mistakes up there in front of the whole team so we can all be accountable to our peers, and then what we did well, so we can be accountable for those actions,” senior linebacker Elliott Brown said. “Just remember what we did well and correct what we did bad so we can get back after it this week.”