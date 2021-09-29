After Bobby Murcer grounded out to Grzenda for the second out, Horace Clarke came up to bat. “I wasted some time, kicking dirt around, and Horace stood in that batting circle taking those practice swings,” Grzenda recalled. “And I yelled, ‘Come on, let’s go!’ I looked around, and it was over. They came over the fence, and there was actually dust flying. There were hundreds that came over the fence. It looked like a herd of cattle coming in those old movies, when they stampede.”