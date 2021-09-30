This is ACC football 2021: Clemson, after going 79-7 over the past six seasons and winning two national championships, has fallen from its pedestal. The Tigers are 2-2 with losses to Georgia and North Carolina State. Perhaps worse than that, the ACC has more losses to Football Championship Subdivision teams (one) than it has wins over nonconference Top 25 teams (zero). The league has played just four games against teams that were ranked at kickoff and has lost them all. This is a Power Five conference?