While grumbling barely-sentences at news conferences, Belichick twice cooperated with authors — David Halberstam and Michael Holley — to explain his methods. In 2009, Belichick agreed to wear a wire on the sidelines and let cameras follow him through the season for a documentary, an unprecedented amount of access for NFL Films.
“The sell for the film was not about making television,” Ken Rodgers, NFL Films’ coordinating producer and director, told The Post in 2016. “It was about recording history. It’s something Coach Belichick appreciates fully. He not only loves and appreciates football history. He’s cognizant of his place in it.”
Belichick’s esteem for how he will be remembered colors the NFL theater Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass. Belichick will be hailed forever in New England for winning (at least) six Super Bowls, for constructing a two-decade dynasty, for turning a regional joke into a crown-jewel franchise. He will also be remembered as the coach who let Tom Brady leave.
Brady returns to New England for the first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer not as some diminished version of his old self. He is the reigning Super Bowl MVP at age 44, at once the face of the NFL and hovering above it. Belichick must face a quarterback he coached for two decades, a player he should have known better than anyone else — and whom he still misjudged through underestimation.
Brady could have remained a Patriot, according to all reliable public accounts. He informed the Patriots he wanted to play until age 45 and asked for a long-term contract. Those discussions went nowhere. Belichick, relying on precedent and aging curves, declined to commit to a mid-40s quarterback. The sides arranged for a contract that would allow Brady to hit free agency after the 2019 season. He found many willing suitors and chose Tampa Bay.
Since leaving, Brady has reached new peaks. He won his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP. In the 11 games since Tampa Bay’s bye week last season, playoffs included, he has thrown for 3,481 yards and 32 touchdown passes against six interceptions. He is second in the NFL this year in passing yards and first in touchdown passes. He raves about the weather in Tampa, the voice Coach Bruce Arians allows him to wield in organizational decisions and his starry supporting cast.
Since allowing Brady to walk, Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs last season and have gone 8-11. They retooled this offseason with a $160 million free agency binge and the drafting of quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. The early returns have been uneven. The Patriots stand 1-2 while producing 18 points per game.
Belichick separated from Brady out of concern Brady would deteriorate with age. If either man is losing a step, it is the coach at 69, not the quarterback at 44.
The Patriots’ scoring woes while breaking in Jones are a continuation of the offensive stagnancy that started in Brady’s final Patriots season. Whether lacking in talent evaluation or scheme, New England’s offensive shortcomings are starting to look like a structural problem. A run of fallow draft classes, executed by Belichick, has contributed.
Brady’s success in Tampa Bay underscores how Belichick has not modernized his mind-set. Arians has given Brady free rein to coach teammates during practices and inject his input into the playbook. Brady has recruited free agents and friends — this week, newly signed cornerback Richard Sherman said on his podcast that Brady was the first person from the Buccaneers he heard from. Superstars are magnets for other great players. Belichick subjugated Brady’s influence to preserve hierarchy, and he overlooked the player procurement advantage Brady delivered.
The last two seasons, let alone Sunday night’s game, are not a referendum on Belichick’s career. They also should not color the irresistible, if irrational, barroom debate of which man warrants more credit for the Patriots’ dynasty. What happens after their partnership can’t tarnish the football brilliance they devised together.
“It’s stupid,” said former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, now an NBC analyst. “It’s disrespectful. Not only is it disrespectful to Tom and Bill, but it’s disrespectful to all those other great players that came along and were part of those championship teams. … Tom wouldn’t be the player that he is without Bill, and vice versa. Bill wouldn’t be the coach he is if he didn’t have Tom challenging him, questioning him, pushing him. They’re meant for each other. Everybody wants to pit them against each other as opposed to celebrating success. I mean, 20 years together.”
It could have been 20-plus. After the Patriots drafted him in the sixth round, Owner Bob Kraft once recalled, Brady told Kraft upon meeting him, “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.” Brady’s pewter-clad arrival at Gillette Stadium, the place where he won 20 playoff games and raised six Super Bowl banners, will provide a visceral reminder of the biggest decision Belichick got wrong.
The Patriots built their reign in part on Belichick’s stiff-arming of sentiment. He coldly cut or traded beloved players crucial to New England’s success: Lawyer Milloy, Richard Seymour, Deion Branch, Ty Law, Willie McGinest, Logan Mankins, and many more. There is irony in that approach backfiring with the most important player. Had the Patriots operated with sentiment just once, for the man at the center of their success, it would have been a savvy move that could have extended New England’s dynasty.
As much as he may dismiss hype and shoot down story lines, that matters to Belichick. When he had a chance in 2010 to pass Paul Brown on the all-time wins list, he wore a fedora on the way into the stadium as a tribute to Brown. Belichick knows where he stands.
Brady is thriving, and the Patriots are languishing. The present does not diminish what Belichick accomplished for two decades. Belichick wants to be appreciated as a great football coach, and he will be. But Brady will be standing on the other sideline Sunday night, a seventh Super Bowl ring back at home, still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Belichick will be remembered for that, too.