The Wizards’ front office spent the offseason turning the mammoth, $90 million salary they would have paid Russell Westbrook over the next two years into three former Lakers, two of whom have championship rings. They padded the wing with shooters and a bevy of solid-to-skilled defenders. They signed a relatively young, cerebral point guard Beal respects.
All this after Washington said no to stasis following a first-round playoff exit, declined to renew former coach Scott Brooks’ contract and hired Wes Unseld Jr. for the top job instead.
But the all-star guard has been in this league for too long to get carried away with shiny new baubles during training camp. Beal was practical in addition to optimistic.
“I’ve said it earlier — we have depth, like, we have playmakers, we have shooters, we have bigs, but we can’t just throw it out there and think it’s going to work. We have to figure it out, how to mesh and how we gel the right way,” Beal said. “But it feels good knowing that we have the pieces we need to be able to compete on a nightly basis to win games.”
With Beal’s decision on a contract extension looming, Washington and its General Manager Tommy Sheppard have made their pitch. On Friday, nearly two years after Beal signed a two-year, $72 million deal, the Wizards can officially present a four-year, $181.5 million extension.
Sheppard said in an interview earlier this month the team plans to do so “at dawn.”
Beal, however, will take slightly more time to figure out his future.
“My biggest thing is getting us off going to a good start,” Beal said Monday, after noting the deal is for Sheppard, team owner Ted Leonsis and his agent Mark Bartelstein to figure out. “We worry about the contract money and all that later. I’ll let them deal with it when the time comes, for sure. I got all year to sign, too. So I’m not in a rush.”
Beal has long forged a singular compared to most other stars around the league, pledging fierce loyalty to the franchise that drafted him on his 19th birthday in 2012 because of a deep-seeded desire to orchestrate his career “the right way,” as he often says. He has thus far been uninterested in jumping ship to form super teams and feels good about Washington’s potential.
“Brad is really excited about the team and the direction the team is going,” Bartelstein said in an interview this week. “I think he’s very much excited about coach … it’s kind of a fresh start. Everything is pointing in the right direction.”
But the 28-year-old, who holds a player option for the 2022-23 season, could stand to earn roughly $50 million more if he waits and chooses to become a free agent in 2022. Beal will by then have reached 10 years of service in the NBA and be eligible for a contract worth 35 percent of the salary cap. As a free agent, he could re-sign with the Wizards or head to any team with enough cap space available.
Should Beal take too long to decide — he cannot sign until Oct. 17 at the earliest, the anniversary of his last extension — Washington will have a seismic choice to make: gamble on their all-star centerpiece sticking around at the risk of letting him walk for nothing or explore a trade.
Beal knows the Wizards have made favorable moves to convince him they can become the winning franchise he so yearns to lead. But, at least this week, at the season’s dawn, he wasn’t hurrying to commit just yet.
“I want to win. I want to win the right way and do it here, and I think we have enough,” Beal said. “So it’s just we have to get it done.”