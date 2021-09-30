But it was the Atlanta Braves — a team that lost two MVP-caliber players and a would-be ace by the all-star break — who secured their fourth straight division title Thursday night with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. They will enter the playoffs with 86 wins at the very most, fewest of any playoff team. The last team to win a division with fewer than 90 wins in a 162-game season was the Texas Rangers in 2015. The last National League team to win a division with fewer than 90 wins was the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008.
In many ways, the division fell into the defending champions’ lap. Injuries and off-field messiness consumed the once-promising New York Mets. The Washington Nationals stripped their machine for parts after a disappointing first half. The Phillies’ bullpen was a little too unsteady, and their offense a little too inconsistent, to make the run they needed.
But Atlanta also demonstrated playoff-caliber resilience. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was suspended for the year after being arrested for domestic violence. Would-be ace Mike Soroka tore his Achilles’ tendon for the second straight year. Ronald Acuña Jr., an MVP candidate, tore his ACL just before the all-star break, leaving the Braves to remake the heart of their order around stalwart Freddie Freeman.
With deadline deals for Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler, who have combined for 28 home runs since those trades, the Braves bolstered their lineup enough to keep things close. Third baseman Austin Riley caught fire in the second half, belting 18 to cap a breakout season. The 24-year-old is hitting .303 with a .899 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
That patched-up lineup will now face one of the most formidable rotations in recent memory when the Braves face NL Central champ Milwaukee in the NL Division Series. The Brewers’ vaunted rotation includes two of the top five starters in baseball by ERA. The Braves, meanwhile, have relied most heavily on Max Fried and Charlie Morton, who own the 10th and 19th-best starting ERAs in the majors, respectively. That series will begin in Milwaukee a week from Friday.
The Braves weren’t the only team to clinch a division title Thursday night. The Houston Astros clinched their fourth AL West title in five years, earning Dusty Baker his 11th trip to the playoffs in 24 seasons as a manager.