But the leagues can mandate vaccines only in agreement with their players’ union. And while the NBA players’ union, like all pro sports players’ unions, support vaccines either through statement or action — players in all leagues are vaccinated above 90 percent, with baseball at just 85% — none is willing to support a mandate. For one reason, so few of their members have balked. For another, as one sport’s union boss told me, they don’t want to spend time and resources defending an argument that would give more oxygen to the dangerous disinformation campaign of the anti-vaxxing corner. To be sure, the reactionary milksop Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has railed against mandated covid mitigation measures as some sort of threat to freedom, quickly championed Beal and other black NBA players for their vaccine hesitancy and refusal. They are among the same group of players he lambasted for using the flag and national anthem as backdrop for protests.