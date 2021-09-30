“Curtis did a great job,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday. “He did a nice job yesterday, did a little bit more today. … He kind of has a little bit of spring in his steps. We’ll continue to evaluate it.”
The injury has held Samuel out of nearly all team activities for four months. During the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, Samuel ran five routes and appeared to go a little less than full speed. He looked steady while cutting, a significant difference from the week leading up to the season opener, when he pushed himself to play, felt a twinge while running a route and walked off the field. Samuel fell while extending for two passes on Thursday but popped right back up, seemingly unaffected.
Because Samuel is on IR, Washington does not have to include him on its daily injury report. The team has other concerns — cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), running back Antonio Gibson (shin) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (knee) did not practice Thursday — but the idea of Samuel returning “fired up” offensive coaches early this week, Rivera said. Washington’s offense has the league’s ninth-worst expected points added rate this season (minus-8.7), according to TruMedia.
If Washington does not activate Samuel to play Sunday at Atlanta, it would have until Oct. 20 to do so or place him on season-ending IR. Rivera said Wednesday the team will continue to be cautious.
One subtle difference this week is Samuel’s position in the practice lines. Before he went on IR, he ran first opposite McLaurin, but now, with that spot filled by rookie Dyami Brown, he’s second with Cam Sims.
Brown has been uneven in Samuel’s absence, elevating to make a big 22-yard grab against the New York Giants and dropping an easy one across the middle against Buffalo. McLaurin acknowledged that, though the position group is talented, there’s “no way somebody could replace Curtis Samuel because he has such a dynamic skill set.”
“If Curtis gets back to the form that we know he's capable of, he's an impact player,” Rivera said. “He's the kind of guy you want on the football field, and it'd be good for some of the younger guys to get a chance to take a look and see how it is done.”
After Samuel’s first practice back Wednesday, Rivera praised his speed downfield. The wideout, who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash, could help stretch defenses vertically, but his best asset is his versatility. He can play outside, in the slot and at running back, a role he played often at Ohio State.
Since Washington signed Samuel in March, Turner has said he’d like to use him everywhere, though because of a lack of preseason reps, it’s unclear whether Turner likes him more inside or outside. Turner doesn’t expect where Samuel lines up to be limited by his knowledge of the playbook because he played in this offensive scheme in Carolina.
“It's always just been, when he's physically ready to go?” Turner said. “Mentally, he's the guy that really stays in it. He’s a really intelligent player. He can get back in pretty quickly.”
If he’s effective, Samuel could help solve one of the offense’s main problems so far this season. Despite the presence of two other home-run threats, McLaurin and Gibson, Washington has been unable to generate many chunk plays. Sportradar defines big plays as rushes for 10-plus yards and receptions for 20-plus, and Washington’s 3.7 big plays per game is tied for the second-lowest rate in the NFL. Samuel averaged 1.2 per game himself last season when his average depth of target was just 7.3 yards.
“He’s electrifying,” running back J.D. McKissic said, adding, “He’s a guy who can turn a three-yard catch into a 70-yard run. … We can’t wait to have him back.”
So far during Samuel’s Washington tenure, the excitement surrounding his arrival has been overtaken by news of his injury issues. But given that he’s taken strides the past two days at practice, it’s possible Washington’s personnel plan at the skill positions — anchored by the dynamic duo of college roommates McLaurin and Samuel — might finally be falling into place.
“My mind-set and my goal is, ‘When I’m out there, I’m going to stay out there,’” Samuel said Sept. 6, the last time he spoke to the media. “I don’t want to come back and have [the injury] lingering through the season.”