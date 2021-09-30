“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated and upset, and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”
David Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations, said Wednesday that Williams could return for the World Series, should Milwaukee make it that far, but the most likely outcome is not seeing him pitch again until next year.
“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me,” said Williams, 27. “I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team, and there’s a lot of people counting on me.
“All I can do now is cheer my team on, learn from it and don’t make that same mistake in the future.”
The 2020 NL rookie of the year, Williams has been a fixture in the eighth inning for a Brewers team that has built its success more on pitching than hitting. He and closer Josh Hader have teamed to give Milwaukee a 70-4 record this season when holding a lead after seven innings.
Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said it will probably take “multiple players” to fill Williams’s role. He noted that when the postseason arrives he could have the flexibility to occasionally use a starting pitcher to bridge to Hader.
“We have to get 27 outs to win a playoff game,” Counsell said. “That’s truly how we see it.”
Counsell, a former major leaguer in his seventh season leading the Brewers, added that he wasn’t going to dwell on the self-inflicted nature of Williams’s injury.
“It means a player’s unavailable, and I’m moving forward,” Counsell said. “I’m looking forward to the playoffs. I can’t wait for them to get started. It’s really unfortunate that Devin’s not going to be a part of it, and we’re all upset by it, certainly, but I’m still looking forward to the playoffs.”
The Brewers are on a path to facing the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies in a division series. In May, Braves starter Huascar Ynoa broke his pitching hand in Milwaukee when he punched the dugout bench after getting lifted from a poor outing against the Brewers. Ynoa returned in August and is in position to help his team if it makes the playoffs.
From May: List of bizarre MLB injuries grows when Cleveland pitcher breaks thumb while removing shirt
Williams, who doesn’t have the luxury of time, said he apologized to his teammates and in turn got words of support.
“It’s not that he’s put the team in a bad position, because I think we have a ton of quality guys who can step up, and that’s the cool part of it,” said Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. “But I know personally he feels terrible, and you have to feel for him because he’s had a phenomenal year and he’s been our setup guy. It just happened at a sucky time.”
Williams said he did not think he had seriously injured himself until he was unable to throw before a contest Tuesday in St. Louis. The Brewers got X-rays of his right hand during the game against the Cardinals, and their medical staff determined he would need surgery.
“If you judge any person by their worst moment, we aren’t going to like what we see in any of us,” Stearns said. “And we’re not going to judge Devin by this moment.”
