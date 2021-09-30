The visitors aren’t all superstars. That qualification isn’t necessary for these return trips. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was most excited to see Noah Barnes, his close friend who played the same position from 2016 to 2019. McKennie, now in his second year of law school at George Washington and already on the board of the Terrapin Club, wrote a tweet mentioning that he was looking for tailgates to visit, and he said he was pleased that “people still think I’m kind of cool.” The restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic meant fans couldn’t attend games last season, but now, the stadium gates have opened again, and former players are filing through.