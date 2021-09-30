Both developed into NFL first-round draft picks, and Merriman felt particularly proud that his name joined other greats on the wall of the weight room because he won a prized strength and conditioning award. After Merriman headed to the NFL in 2005, other Terps could look up and aspire to be like him. But then, when the school fired Ralph Friedgen, the staff changed, and so did the training methods. The Friedgen-era collection of award recipients were no longer pertinent.
By that time, Merriman inched toward the end of his NFL career. He still visited College Park whenever he returned home to Prince George’s County. He felt tied to the school itself more than any single person. But Merriman also felt disconnected from the program, which he says didn’t actively reach out to former players as much as he thinks it should have.
“There’s a mentality established that this is family,” Merriman said. “Once a Terp, you’re always a Terp. And I think that in the past, we lost our way with that.”
Then the hiring of Coach Michael Locksley accelerated a shift. Locksley’s ties to this program run deep, first as a young fan who grew up in the District and then as an assistant coach during a pair of stints. The relationships he built with players have led to them returning to the sideline and hopping into meeting rooms, mingling with this new generation of Terps.
When Locksley became the head coach before the 2019 season, he felt he first needed to stabilize a program that had been rocked by the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Now in his third season, the slow rebuild of the on-field product has started to take shape. Locksley has the Terrapins undefeated heading into a marquee Friday night game against No. 5 Iowa. This Maryland team has the fan base, and all of these former players, excited about where the program could be headed. Merriman loves watching defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, and former Maryland cornerback William Likely III talks frequently with defensive backs Nick Cross, Jakorian Bennett and Tarheeb Still.
“It’s like I’m living vicariously through them every freaking day of the week,” said former offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, whose career from 2015 to 2019 spanned three head coaches and two interim coaches. “When you wear Maryland gear around, you get to talk college football, and we’re having the type of success we are. It’s been incredible.”
Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for Maryland from 2012 to 2014 and now a standout for the Buffalo Bills, spoke to the players at the team hotel the night before the season opener. Diggs reunited with some former teammates, including Likely, on the sideline the next day at the game.
A few weeks later, former quarterback Caleb Rowe brought his 8-month-old daughter, Charlotte, to the Kent State game. Rowe jokes that Abir Chaudhry, now the director of football operations, is like Charlotte’s godmother, because he knew Chaudhry well from his time in College Park. Chaudhry texted Rowe to come down to the sideline, and there, Charlotte met Likely, one of her dad’s teammates when he played from 2012 to 2016. Charlotte was “almost delirious at the end but really happy,” Rowe said. The list of players who have stopped by campus lately includes several former NFL stars and stretches across decades of Maryland football.
“I just think as a coach, you have to embrace the fact that the history of this program is built on those guys,” Locksley said. “I’m a guy that’s big on family, big on open-door policy. This lineage of players that come through here is something that transcends time.”
The players are connected by their careers at Maryland. They’re bound to the school, unlike coaches who could get fired or change jobs. But Locksley is also a key part of why so many former Terps want to maintain their tie to the program. Some past players “feel a bit of debt of gratitude to him,” McKennie said, “and then feel like them showing up and showing their support for the program is a way to say thanks.”
Locksley bridges generations of Maryland football. He served as running backs coach from 1997 to 2002, then returned as offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015. The majority of athletes who played at Maryland in the past three decades were part of a team that had Locksley on the coaching staff, and some of the outliers might have been recruited by Locksley when he worked at other schools.
“There’s really nobody that understands what Maryland football is and what it could be more than Coach Locksley,” Rowe said, “so I think that alone builds trust, because he’s connecting three different eras.”
When Rowe had Locksley as his quarterbacks coach at Maryland, he remembers how Locksley’s former players always seemed to stop by, making it obvious how those relationships held strong through years. But Rowe, who played for Randy Edsall for four years and then DJ Durkin during his final season, doesn’t remember a program-wide push that matched what Locksley has promoted over the past three years.
“He’s going to create a culture where it’s inviting,” said D’Qwell Jackson, a linebacker from 2002 to 2005 who retired from the NFL in 2017 and now lives in Washington. “That’s his personality. Aside from the X’s and O’s, he’s an inviting guy. He’s a personable guy. He loves to be around people, and he’s like an uncle and a father figure to thousands of kids he’s come across.”
Names of all-time greats are listed in each position group’s meeting room, and quotes from former players decorate walls of the facility. Bringing these alumni into the building lets the current players connect with their predecessors and appreciate the history of the program. Even though the Terps haven’t won a conference title since 2001, Maryland has recently produced some NFL standouts, including Diggs, wide receiver DJ Moore (Carolina Panthers), safety Darnell Savage Jr. (Green Bay Packers) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (Las Vegas Raiders).
On Sundays in the training room, all the televisions show NFL games. These Maryland products give players a blueprint to follow, and when they visit, they share advice. During the offseason, Terps wide receiver Brian Cobbs said he worked out with Savage in the indoor practice facility, and his former teammate helped him understand what a defensive back sees on certain plays.
“If you put in the hard work, you can see where it gets you,” Cobbs said. “Stef didn’t just wake up and say, ‘I’m going to be complacent here at Maryland, and then I’m going to be the best receiver in the NFL.’ ”
High-schoolers see these players thriving in the NFL, too, then notice them on the Maryland sideline. Locksley hopes recruits think about how those players must have enjoyed their time in College Park if they’re inclined to come back.
The visitors aren’t all superstars. That qualification isn’t necessary for these return trips. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was most excited to see Noah Barnes, his close friend who played the same position from 2016 to 2019. McKennie, now in his second year of law school at George Washington and already on the board of the Terrapin Club, wrote a tweet mentioning that he was looking for tailgates to visit, and he said he was pleased that “people still think I’m kind of cool.” The restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic meant fans couldn’t attend games last season, but now, the stadium gates have opened again, and former players are filing through.
“I’m already starting my path to being that crazy 40-year-old guy standing at tailgates and at the games, just reliving the glory days,” McKennie said. “I absolutely love it.”