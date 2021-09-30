But that jacket did seem to belong there figuratively, the perfect accoutrement for the steady elder statesman of a young team that has spent two seasons trying to mold explosive, immediate talent into a consistent, playoff-caliber burn.
The Blue Jays enter Thursday’s series finale with the Yankees a game out of the second American League wild card spot, hoping they can elbow their way in as one of four teams — including the Yankees, Red Sox and Mariners — fighting for two spots.
Semien has spent his entire career molding himself into one of the game’s elite players, a process his teammates, 22-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and 23-year-old Bo Bichette, seemed to condense into months. No major ;eague player has accumulated a higher WAR (wins above replacement) since the start of the 2019 season than Semien, according to the FanGraphs calculations. In fact, it isn’t really even close.
But in an era — and on a team — dominated and propelled by prodigious young talent, Semien is proof that stardom isn’t always quite so immediate. When he was 23, Semien was playing sporadically for the Chicago White Sox, making more errors than he cares to think about now. He became a full-time starting shortstop with the Oakland Athletics at 24. He didn’t crack the league’s top 50 in WAR until he was 27. His first MVP votes came at 28. Now 31, his first all-star selection came this year, the year after no team would offer him more than a one-year deal worth $18 million.
But nothing about Semien hints at envy. No matter how many questions he gets about Guerrero or Bichette or Teoscar Hernández, Semien always stops to praise their work ethic and growth. At batting practice at Yankee Stadium earlier this month, Semien noticed that the ball was flying out to right. Guerrero hadn’t hit on the field that day, so Semien mentioned it to him. Not long after, Guerrero hit a flyball down the right field line that carried for his 40th home run. Before games, he stands with Bichette at shortstop, working through defensive nuances he wishes he had internalized sooner.
“We’ve been putting up some serious numbers this year. It wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t take care of our bodies and be out there every day,” Semien said after Wednesday night’s win. “That’s something that’s really important. You’re able to put up bulk numbers when you’re available every single day.”
To Semien, playing every day is an indispensable part of major league success — and certainly, at least, to his major league success. He has played in every game this season. Guerrero has played all but one. Bichette has missed all of three.
“I was never as good as those guys,” Semien said, nodding in Bichette’s direction after batting practice one day in late September. But Semien always believed that the more he played, the more he would learn. He has played in at least 155 games in five of the past seven seasons, one of which was pandemic-shortened.
“I’m starting to realize, with as many injuries as there have been in the league, with the 60-game season coming into a long year, the guys who are most durable are the guys who are going to hopefully be compensated for it,” Semien said.
Despite compiling an MVP-caliber season for the Athletics in 2019, he didn’t find many free agent takers before the 2021 season. He settled for a one-year deal in Toronto that also came with a move from shortstop to second base. Barring complications from the expiring collective bargaining agreement, Semien seems like to hit free agency as one of the more coveted, if somehow less-heralded, infielders in a class loaded with shortstops who have long been considered the next-best thing.
Semien was never exactly thought of like that. Instead, slowly but surely, he built himself into one of the game’s most reliable offensive producers and defenders.
Take that home run Semien hit against Cole on Wednesday night. From the look of it, Cole intended the 97 mph offering to zip safely over the outside corner of the plate, but it ran back inside — a little up, a little in. Semien doesn’t miss fastballs a little up and a little in. He has spent his career making sure of that.
As the increased availability of spin rate data and an emphasis on velocity spread across the sport, pitchers began to rely more and more on high fastballs. Like many teams, Semien’s Athletics recognized that trend around the 2018 and 2019 seasons, so they began to adjust.
Oakland hitting coach Darren Bush would set up the pitching machine at high velocity, aim it at the top of the zone and have his hitters see high fastball after high fastball until they grew more comfortable with the pitch.
He urged players to stop trying to elevate those pitches, but rather to control the barrel of the bat and let the pitcher provide the launch angle. Semien said he watched many of his Oakland teammates, like Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, start to handle those pitches more regularly. But no one took to it quite like Semien, who is slugging .644 against fastballs in the upper third of the strike zone this year.
“It’s going to sound corny,” Bush said. “But Marcus just has a burning desire to be great. He is going to figure out how to be successful.”
Semien also figured out that he needed to stick to his strengths. Like most hitters, he had a knack for pulling the ball. He knew opposing pitchers knew he was most dangerous on the inside pitch. But he also reminded himself that he was dangerous whether they knew it or not.
“They’ll attack you away,” Semien said. “But they miss a lot, too. You don’t want to slip up and not hit the one they made a mistake on.”
So when Cole’s fastball ran back over the plate Wednesday night, Semien was ready for it. And when Sergio Romo’s fastball ran back over the plate on Sept. 3, Semien was ready for that pitch, too.
After he rounded the bases, after that blazer was pulled over his shoulders, his old teammate Tony Kemp stood on the infield, embracing the goose bumps as he watched Semien give his postgame interview.
He later told the Toronto Star he watched because of karma. Semien had taken a bunch of his old Oakland teammates out for dinner that series and was living proof that if “you pay it forward,” as Kemp put it, the game will return the favor. Whether in the form of a playoff run, a big free agent deal, or both, the game finally seems ready to reward Semien for his trouble, for all the times he has donned that celebratory blazer, and for his willingness to help others grow into it, too.