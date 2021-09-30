But in an era — and on a team — dominated and propelled by prodigious young talent, Semien is proof that stardom isn’t always quite so immediate. When he was 23, Semien was playing sporadically for the Chicago White Sox, making more errors than he cares to think about now. He became a full-time starting shortstop with the Oakland Athletics at 24. He didn’t crack the league’s top 50 in WAR until he was 27. His first MVP votes came at 28. Now 31, his first all-star selection came this year, the year after no team would offer him more than a one-year deal worth $18 million.