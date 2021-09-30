First, let’s look at what those big-name rookies are facing. Lawrence — the No. 1 pick and a storied winner — is in Jacksonville, which entered this year with one playoff appearance over the previous 13 seasons. The Jaguars have a new coach from the college ranks, Urban Meyer, whose learning curve may be even steeper than the pessimists imagined. Wilson is coming off a college season of rapid improvement at BYU that saw him soar to the No. 2 pick, but now he plays for the failure-recycling Jets, who have a rookie coach and a dearth of quality veterans to help Wilson. Fields is in Chicago, an organization with a sketchy recent history of developing QBs and a situation in which Coach Matt Nagy seems to have lost whatever ingenuity he once had.