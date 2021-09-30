It might be harder, actually, because there’s more of an expectation of accelerated stardom. Since the 2011 draft, there have been numerous early triumphs, including Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. However, most of them were special cases: extraordinary talents who either went to exemplary organizations or played for deep-thinking coaches intent on maximizing their abilities.
The 2021 class may not be so fortunate. Entering Week 4, there is no reason to discuss who has been the best rookie quarterback. It’s only worth debating who has had the hardest time. Four of the five quarterbacks selected in the first 15 picks of the draft have started at least one game. The quartet — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones — have a combined 1-9 record. Jones captured the lone victory when the New England Patriots defeated Wilson’s New York Jets, 25-6, in Week 2.
The rookies’ record falls to 1-10 if you include Davis Mills, Houston’s third-round pick who is now playing because of Tyrod Taylor’s injury. The only QB unscathed so far is Trey Lance, whom San Francisco took No. 3 overall, and that’s just because Coach Kyle Shanahan is saving him for special situations. Lance has played just seven snaps over three games, subbing for Jimmy Garoppolo mostly to scare the defense a little.
Lance hasn’t experienced a catastrophe during his cameos, and for now that’s worthy of recognition among this group. This first month has been that rough. Going back to that quartet, check out the combined numbers over 10 starts: 57.4 completion percentage, 2,172 passing yards, nine touchdown passes, 18 interceptions, sacked 37 times. Wilson has absorbed 15 of those sacks. Fields, in limited playing time, has taken 11 sacks, nine of which came during his disastrous start last week. As a group, the quarterbacks have a woeful passer rating of 61.9.
This isn’t like 2012, when Griffin and Russell Wilson posted triple-digit ratings and Luck threw for 4,374 yards during epic rookie seasons in which all three led their teams to the playoffs. It doesn’t necessarily mean the current rookie quarterbacks will be busts. But it provides a chance to re-examine any distorted belief that there’s a universal new formula for developing NFL QBs.
First, let’s look at what those big-name rookies are facing. Lawrence — the No. 1 pick and a storied winner — is in Jacksonville, which entered this year with one playoff appearance over the previous 13 seasons. The Jaguars have a new coach from the college ranks, Urban Meyer, whose learning curve may be even steeper than the pessimists imagined. Wilson is coming off a college season of rapid improvement at BYU that saw him soar to the No. 2 pick, but now he plays for the failure-recycling Jets, who have a rookie coach and a dearth of quality veterans to help Wilson. Fields is in Chicago, an organization with a sketchy recent history of developing QBs and a situation in which Coach Matt Nagy seems to have lost whatever ingenuity he once had.
Lance is in a good situation in San Francisco, and the decision to sit him early looks like a good one. In New England, Jones appears to be an ideal fit, and he easily has been the most promising rookie thus far. But he must deal with incomparable legend of Tom Brady and the reality that 69-year-old Bill Belichick may not be able to reignite the Patriots’ dynasty.
Even the good landing spots aren’t as wonderful as Russell Wilson and Mahomes joining teams that were set up to ascend, or Jackson adding his magic to the consistently competent Ravens. The teams that recently have excelled with advanced young quarterbacks aren’t the lowly ones that turn terrible seasons into draft saviors. As usual, the model organizations tend to thrive, the ones that regularly make good decisions and build out their teams wisely even while searching for the right quarterback. And then when they get that guy — in many cases, with a pick or a trade up in the draft that seems to come out of nowhere — they have the right roster and the right plan to become a contender quickly.
If you look at every quarterback taken in the first three rounds of every draft since 2011, you will tally a familiar low hitting percentage for franchise players. Whittle the list to QBs selected with top-10 picks in every draft, and there’s less than a 50-50 chance that a team will find a fast-rising signal caller that it can win with almost immediately, and even some of those players have fizzled because of injuries or the competition adjusting to them.
Twenty-two quarterbacks were taken with top-10 picks over the past 10 years. Ten either performed at a Pro Bowl level or led their teams to the postseason in their first two years. Nine failed to receive a second contract with their teams. With the other three (Daniel Jones, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa), it’s too early to make a definitive declaration, but Jones is in trouble and injuries continue to impede Tagovailoa’s progress.
In many of the failures, the historically bad teams keep repeating the same mistakes. While the quarterbacks must accept responsibility, it also takes an entire organization to raise a player properly at the most challenging position in team sports. The good ones can create the appropriate environment. The bad ones keep praying to be rescued.
It’s far too soon to know whether the 2021 draft class will be remembered as great or overhyped. During the long wait for answers, scrutinize the teams as much as the players. Even though resilience is an essential element of good quarterbacking, there is no way to escape ineptitude.