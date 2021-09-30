The Thorns said Thursday that the club “chose to sever ties with Riley” in 2015 after the team found “clear violations of our company policies.” But at the time, the Thorns general manager thanked Riley for his time at the club and said only that his contract would not be renewed. In August, the Spirit announced Burke would be stepping down from his coaching position “for health reasons,” but would remain in the team’s front office. The Post published a story detailing allegations of verbal abuse against Burke the next day.