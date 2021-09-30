The non-fancy stats bear out just how bad these teams are, particularly on offense. U-Conn. is averaging 14.2 points per game (126th in the country), while Vanderbilt is averaging 12.5. (Only Navy is worse.) The Commodores average 284.5 yards per game (123rd) and 4.01 yards per play (126th); Connecticut is gaining 217.8 yards per game and 3.49 yards per play. (Only Louisiana Monroe is worse in both categories.) Both teams rank near the bottom in rushing yards allowed per game. (Vanderbilt is 115th at 208.25 per game, while U-Conn. is 124th at 233.80.) Opposing quarterbacks have a 179.68 quarterback rating against the Huskies (128th) and have thrown 14 touchdown passes, tied for the most allowed in the nation. The Commodores have only pushed opponents back 33 yards on tackles for losses, just two more yards than last-place Kansas.