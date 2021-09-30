And thus, this very sad tale of the tape for what might be the worst major-college football game played in some time.
Can I watch this game? Yes! It’s on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.
Records: Vanderbilt actually has a win this season, beating Colorado State, 24-21, on Sept. 11 to snap an 11-game losing streak. But the Commodores lost their other three games — one of them to FCS East Tennessee State — by a combined score of 126-26. In its most recent defeat, 62-0 at home to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Vanderbilt trailed 35-0 after just one quarter — the biggest first-quarter deficit in a Power Five game since 2013 — and gained only 77 yards the entire game, even though the Bulldogs started pulling their starters before halftime. It was Vanderbilt’s most lopsided scoreless loss since 1964.
U-Conn. is 0-5 and also has a loss to an FCS team, Holy Cross. The Huskies have been shut out twice, 45-0 by Fresno State and 49-0 by Purdue.
Coaches: Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea is in his first year as head coach at his alma mater after serving as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020. He has already called his overwhelmed players “a traumatized group,” and that was before the 62-point loss to Georgia.
The coaching situation at U-Conn. is much more messy. After the Holy Cross loss dropped the Huskies to 0-2, Randy Edsall announced he would retire at the end of the season, but one day later, Athletic Director David Benedict said Edsall would step down immediately.
Edsall more or less built the U-Conn. program from scratch in his first go-round in Storrs between 2000 and 2010, but the returns were dire in his second stint as Huskies coach: a 6-32 record in four-plus seasons, the loss of conference affiliation when the school moved from the American Athletic Conference to the non-football-playing Big East, increasingly sparse crowds at Rentschler Field and spiking athletic department deficits.
Lou Spanos, formerly the Huskies’ defensive coordinator, is serving as their interim head coach.
Can I bet on this game? Yes! As of Thursday morning, Vanderbilt is a 14½-point favorite, with the total set at 52 points. The Commodores last were a point-spread favorite against a Football Bowl Subdivision team Oct. 12, 2019, when they were favored to beat UNLV by 16½ points. They lost by 24.
U-Conn. somehow has covered its past two games, both as a massive point-spread underdog.
Can I buy a ticket to this game? Amazingly, yes! According to StubHub, there are hundreds of tickets available on the secondary market for only $6 plus fees.
Just how bad is this going to be? Oh, man, how much time do you have?
At one point this season, U-Conn. was in the running to be the worst college football team of all time, at least according to the SP+ metric developed by ESPN’s Bill Connelly:
But then the Huskies went out Saturday and were competitive against visiting Wyoming. U-Conn. had leads of 13-0 and 16-10, the latter after kicking a field goal with 11:16 left to play. But the Cowboys scored two touchdowns in three minutes to take a 24-16 lead. Undeterred, the Huskies drove 64 yards in 15 plays over the final 3:28 and got within two on Nathan Carter’s two-yard touchdown run with four seconds left, but the tying two-point conversion attempt failed and Wyoming won, 24-22.
“They showed some remarkable fight, which for this program is a remarkable improvement,” wrote Neill Ostrout of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, Conn.
Said Spanos, “We’re trending in the right direction.”
That effort moved the Huskies from an FBS rock-bottom No. 130 in Connelly’s SP+ rankings — a predictive measure of overall efficiency — all the way up to No. 129. (New Mexico State now is below them.) Jeff Sagarin, meanwhile, ranks U-Conn. at No. 187, below 58 FCS teams. (Sagarin ranks teams from FBS and FCS together.)
Vanderbilt sits at No. 125 in SP+ and 128th in Sagarin.
The non-fancy stats bear out just how bad these teams are, particularly on offense. U-Conn. is averaging 14.2 points per game (126th in the country), while Vanderbilt is averaging 12.5. (Only Navy is worse.) The Commodores average 284.5 yards per game (123rd) and 4.01 yards per play (126th); Connecticut is gaining 217.8 yards per game and 3.49 yards per play. (Only Louisiana Monroe is worse in both categories.) Both teams rank near the bottom in rushing yards allowed per game. (Vanderbilt is 115th at 208.25 per game, while U-Conn. is 124th at 233.80.) Opposing quarterbacks have a 179.68 quarterback rating against the Huskies (128th) and have thrown 14 touchdown passes, tied for the most allowed in the nation. The Commodores have only pushed opponents back 33 yards on tackles for losses, just two more yards than last-place Kansas.