Nesbitt said he is not anti-vaccine, but as of this week he was still unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
So when the District of Columbia Scholastic Athletic Association announced last week it would implement a vaccine mandate, in effect Nov. 1, for anyone participating in athletics, Nesbitt had to weigh his priorities.
“I’m planning to get it [the vaccine] this week because of this mandate, but it’s a very sensitive situation,” Nesbitt said. “I don’t feel comfortable advocating or trying to pressure my players or even my own children into putting a vaccine that we don’t know too much about into their bodies.”
That decision has not come easily for many families of student-athletes in pockets of the District where vaccine resistance is prevalent. Though the Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines after each passed rigorous safety reviews, skepticism remains.
“It’s easy to say all the education is out there and available, but in our neighborhoods we don’t get information in real time like other areas do — it’s not really being presented to us,” Nesbitt said. “There’s a lot of parents in our community that haven’t had the luxury of working from home; they’ve been out here in the elements for 8 to 12 hours a day. So watching the news or reading newspapers to learn about these vaccinations just ain’t that simple.”
The city estimates nearly 70 percent of residents are at least partially vaccinated, but the picture can be vastly different at its public schools. Several football coaches told The Post fewer than half of their players are vaccinated, with some rough estimates pegging 25 percent as having received a shot. Many players are resistant, coaches say, whether because of their parent’s ideals or their own.
Perhaps as a result, the high school football season, through its first month, has occurred in fits and starts in D.C. and its immediate surroundings. Each week thus far, multiple games in the area have been canceled to avoid potential outbreaks, including marquee matchups such as Wise vs. North Point on Sept. 3 and Dunbar vs. Landon on Sept. 9. In conference games, teams responsible for a cancellation will be hit with a forfeit.
For those who support vaccination, the DCSAA’s Nov. 1 mandate is viewed as a ticket to a smoother ride moving forward.
“Everyone says they’re annoyed with the stop-and-go of the year and not being able to get any type of consistency,” Dunbar Coach Maurice Vaughn said. “Well, by getting the vaccine we can eliminate a whole lot of that and get back to teaching up these young men and chasing championships.”
Even prior to the vaccine mandate, though, some of the guidelines this fall — including who has to quarantine after a possible exposure, and why — have confused coaches and enraged some parents.
A day after Coolidge had an encouraging performance during a three-team scrimmage with H.D. Woodson and Northwest in late August, the Colts were informed an opposing player tested positive for the coronavirus. Based on guidelines from the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs athletics for public schools, unvaccinated students and staff were required to quarantine for at least seven days.
Paul Washington, the father of a Coolidge player, argued it’s unfair vaccinated kids are allowed back quicker than unvaccinated ones in cases of potential exposure. “I think it’s insane that they’re telling me my son, who has followed all of their rules and been very careful during this pandemic, and has never tested positive or had any covid symptoms, is being held out of school all this time because a kid on another team tested positive,” he said.
As November looms and teams consider the possibility of rosters that could be too thin to proceed, programs still have work to do in terms getting buy-in.
Some schools are making an effort to answer these questions from concerned parents and students. Dunbar Athletic Director Angelo Hernandez said the school will host town hall meetings with information from D.C. health officials. It could serve to help keep his community healthy — and keep his program’s players on the field.
“I’m hopeful that by creating a space for hesitant parents to get the answers that they seek from licensed medical professionals we can start making some progress,” Hernandez said. “I know the varying reports can be confusing, but the one thing that’s clear is covid isn’t going anywhere if we continue to remain inactive.”
Read more: