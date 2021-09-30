Virginia’s defense, a unit that had given up nearly 100 points over its previous two games (both losses), was under fire again in the second half against the Hurricanes. Up 13 late in the third quarter, the Cavaliers struggled to hold the lead, ultimately surviving only after Miami kicker Andres Borregales’s winning kick clanged hard off the left upright.
The Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2) won despite allowing 372 total yards of offense, much of it in the second half of a game they never trailed but repeatedly failed to put away. Ultimately, it was Miami’s own miscue on the game’s final snap that gave Virginia its first at Miami in a decade and ended a two-game losing streak to the Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1).
Virginia had grabbed a 30-21 lead on the first series of the fourth quarter when Brendan Farrell kicked a 30-yard field goal. The Hurricanes countered on the next possession with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s 24-yard touchdown run down the right sideline on third and eight, setting up the frantic finish.
An improbable catch provided the Cavaliers with a 27-14 lead late in the third quarter. On second and 17 from the Miami 37, Brennan Armstrong threw into double coverage into the end zone, where safety Guvan Hall was well positioned for the interception and briefly had his hands on the ball.
But he could not secure the catch, and the ball rolled onto the back of wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. As Wicks flipped onto his back, the ball popped into the air and Wicks, almost nonchalantly, secured it for the score with 5:50 left in the third. Safety James Williams was called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, and Virginia elected to go for two, getting the conversion on Wayne Taulapapa’s run.
The Hurricanes answered on their next possession, marching 90 yards in less than two minutes capped by Cam’Ron Harris’s 57-yard touchdown run to trim the deficit to 27-21 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
Scoring drives in the final minute of the first half and on the first series of the second had pushed Virginia’s advantage to 19-7, but an ill-advised throw from Armstrong early in the third quarter landed in the arms of linebacker Corey Flagg for an interception that put Miami in business at the Cavaliers 18.
Three plays later Van Dyke completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Harley Jr.
The Cavaliers arrived in South Florida not only hobbled in the conference standings but also throughout a shorthanded roster. Not in uniform were defensive end Adeeb Atariwa and nickel defensive back De’Vante Cross, both starters, as well as starting tight end Jelani Woods, who is second on the team in touchdowns and tied for third in receptions.
Place kicker Justin Duenkel did not play either after an injury during last week’s loss to visiting Wake Forest, marking the first time Virginia had started 0-2 in the ACC since Coach Bronco Mendenhall took over in 2016 with a mandate to rebuild the program.
The absence of two defensive starters didn’t diminish the Cavaliers’ spirits, especially in the early stages when they forced three-and-outs on Miami’s first two possessions and collected a safety when Mandy Alonso tackled running back CamRon Harris in the end zone for a 9-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first quarter.
Virginia had pinned the Hurricanes at the 1-yard line courtesy of Jacob Finn’s 51-yard punt.
While the Cavaliers were dealing with injuries to significant contributors, they got one back when running back Taulapapa re-entered the starting lineup after missing the previous game in concussion protocol.
Taulapapa provided a major boost to the offense, including scoring on a one-yard run with 7:21 to go in the first quarter for the first points. The 80-yard drive also featured Taulapapa breaking loose for a 27-yard run on second down and one from Cavaliers 29.
The Hurricanes, meantime, have been weathering their own injury issues, most notably to starting quarterback D’Eriq King. The dynamic redshirt senior missed a second consecutive game with a sore throwing shoulder, and backup quarterback Jake Garcia also was out because of injury.
That left Van Dyke to make the second start of his career. The freshman’s first start came in last week’s 69-0 victory over Central Connecticut State, a Football Championship Subdivision program.