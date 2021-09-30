The moment of jubilation for Virginia arrived when Miami kicker Andres Borregales’ 33-yard field goal that would have stolen a victory bounced off the left upright as time expired, bailing out a defense that was under fire again after having surrendered nearly 100 points over the previous two games, both losses.
The Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2) won despite nearly wasting a 13-point lead they built in the third quarter and allowing 372 total yards of offense, much of it in the second half of a game they never trailed but repeatedly failed to put away. Ultimately, it was Hurricanes’ own miscue on the final snap that gave Virginia its first win at Miami in a decade and ended a two-game losing streak in the series.
“We won the game, and they were a big part of it," Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall said of the defense. “With any part of our team, you could say it was a mixed bag, but they played well enough for us to win, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”
The beleaguered defense that allowed 1,172 yards combined in the last two games did get a sterling performance from Mandy Alonso, a junior who grew up in Miami. The defensive end recorded two sacks for the first multi-sack game of his career and added a tackle for loss that resulted in a safety.
The Cavaliers amassed 449 yards of total offense, with quarterback Brennan Armstrong throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown with one interception on 25-for-44 passing. Running back-wide receiver Keytaon Thompson accounted for 102 yards, and wide receiver Billy Kemp IV had nine receptions, one short of matching his single-game high, for 81 yards.
Virginia grabbed a 30-21 lead on the first series of the fourth quarter when Brendan Farrell kicked a 30-yard field goal. The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1) countered on the next possession with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s 24-yard touchdown run down the right sideline on third and 10, setting up the frantic finish.
“Definitely trending in the right direction that we want to see,” Alonso said. “We still have a lot to fix.”
An improbable catch provided the Cavaliers with a 27-14 lead late in the third quarter. On second and 16 from the Miami 36, Armstrong threw into double coverage into the end zone, where safety Gurvan Hall was well positioned for the interception and briefly had his hands on the ball.
But he could not secure the catch, and the ball rolled onto the back of wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. As Wicks flipped onto his back, the ball popped into the air and Wicks, almost nonchalantly, secured it for the score with 5:50 left in the third.
Safety James Williams was called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, and Virginia elected to go for two, getting the conversion on Wayne Taulapapa’s run.
The Hurricanes answered two possessions later, marching 90 yards in less than two minutes capped by Cam’Ron Harris’s 57-yard touchdown run to trim the deficit to 27-21 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.
Scoring drives in the final minute of the first half and on the first series of the second pushed Virginia’s advantage to 19-7, but an ill-advised throw from Armstrong early in the third quarter landed in the arms of linebacker Corey Flagg for an interception that put Miami in business at the Cavaliers’ 18.
Three plays later Van Dyke completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Harley Jr.
“A lot of things to clean up,” Armstrong said. “But a win’s a win, and I’m happy.”
The Cavaliers arrived in South Florida not only hobbled in the conference standings but also throughout a shorthanded roster. Not in uniform were defensive end Adeeb Atariwa and nickel defensive back De’Vante Cross, both starters, as well as starting tight end Jelani Woods, who is second on the team in touchdowns and tied for third in receptions.
Place kicker Justin Duenkel did not play either after an injury during last week’s loss to visiting Wake Forest, marking Virginia’s first 0-2 start in the ACC since Coach Bronco Mendenhall took over in 2016 with a mandate to rebuild the program.
The absence of two defensive starters didn’t diminish the Cavaliers’ spirits, especially in the early stages when they forced three-and-outs on Miami’s first two possessions and collected a safety when Alonso tackled Harris in the end zone for a 9-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first quarter.
Virginia had pinned the Hurricanes at the 1-yard line courtesy of Jacob Finn’s 51-yard punt.
While the Cavaliers were dealing with injuries to significant contributors, they got one back when running back Taulapapa reentered the starting lineup after missing the previous game while in concussion protocol.
Taulapapa provided a major boost to the offense, scoring on a one-yard run with 7:21 to go in the first quarter for Virginia’s first points. The 80-yard drive also featured Taulapapa breaking loose for a 27-yard run on second and one from the Cavaliers’ 29.
The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have been weathering their own injury issues, most notably to starting quarterback D’Eriq King. The dynamic redshirt senior missed a second consecutive game with a sore throwing shoulder, and backup quarterback Jake Garcia also was out because of injury.
That left Van Dyke to make the second start of his career. The freshman’s first start came in last week’s 69-0 victory over Central Connecticut State, a Football Championship Subdivision program.