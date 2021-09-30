The Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2) won despite nearly wasting a 13-point lead they built in the third quarter and allowing 372 total yards of offense, much of it in the second half of a game they never trailed but repeatedly failed to put away. Ultimately, it was Hurricanes’ own miscue on the final snap that gave Virginia its first win at Miami in a decade and ended a two-game losing streak in the series.