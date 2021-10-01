“Every single practice, without fail,” former Grand Valley State quarterback Curt Anes said on Thursday, “I had to throw the bubble screen, had to throw the bubble screen, had to throw the bubble screen, dozens of times before practice even started” — to the right, to the left. It was just one obsessed-upon detail of many. And now, with a 24-13 lead gone, and the score 24-24, and 1:08 left, and Grand Valley State 10 yards from a Division II national title, one year after losing same in the agony of the dying seconds, he didn’t have to throw the bubble screen.
It looked like he had to run right himself behind a running back on a play called “28Q,” but once Anes spotted that safety not particularly near receiver David Kircus, some other Kelly words took hold: “Read the field.” On went the check at the line, out went the bubble screen so built into muscle memory, off went Kircus skirting inside the left pylon, and straight to today goes the line from that play.
It was, as Anes said, it, “a little thing that not many people know about in the stands, but those are the little things that lead to a championship.” And while, look, many coaches dwell in little things, Anes said that if you’re delving into this area of “long-term, big vision,” to take “a tactical mind-set” toward a capacity “to strategize on a micro level to get there,” with Kelly, “You’re in rare air there.” He is, after all, the guy who, early on at Notre Dame, instructed players on proper positioning of their helmets in their lockers.
So there he was on Monday at a news conference before another big game, the guy Notre Dame introduced at a news conference on Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, and who began that long-ago day by saying, “Growing up as an Irish Catholic in Boston, Massachusetts …” It was the day Tiger Woods announced a hiatus from the PGA Tour to work on his marriage. Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’s “Empire State of Mind” ruled the music chart. It was so long ago that a first national title game berth in 17 years had just gone to a program once half-forgotten, that of Alabama.
Almost 12 years after that, and one month to age 60, he’s still there, reading through seemingly the entire lineup of the No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0) that will visit No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0) on Saturday in a feast of caste-system football. So: “This is clearly from our perspective the best team that we’ve played up to this point.” And: “The offensive line, it is what it is. You know, we’re hoping to get (Michael) Carmody back …” He’s up there telling how he scheduled Cincinnati and aims to schedule Central Michigan, his past employers, to “give those schools the opportunity to play Notre Dame.”
He’s there despite 12 years of tumult ranging from the tragic to the trivial. St. Mary’s student Lizzy Seeberg committed suicide in September 2010 after accusing a Notre Dame player of sexual assault. Videographer Declan Sullivan died in October 2010, fallen from a platform in a practice held ill-advisedly in considerable wind. Notre Dame pretty much flunked the covid public health test, with its field-storming after a win over Clemson last November and Kelly’s talk of a Rose Bowl boycott if the nation’s most populous state didn’t abridge its standards. The NCAA has stopped by and stayed a spell. There was a 4-8 season in 2016 which ended with Kelly releasing a statement saying he wasn’t leaving.
Little thing to little thing, day to day, week to week, year to year, the football program had two rebirths, first from the 16-21 shipwreck Kelly inherited from Charlie Weis (which led into the 2012-13 BCS title game, where Kelly fielded questions about whether he might go to the NFL), and second from the 4-8 (which led into turns in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs). There has been the notion that Notre Dame lagged behind the giants in the trenches — “We’ve got to get physically stronger,” Kelly said after the Alabama drubbing of January 2013 — and the notion that Notre Dame didn’t lag so much behind the giants anymore. There has been time.
There will have been 4,313 days as of Saturday, and all with a coach who practices candor more than cuddliness.
Five coaches have lasted double-digit seasons at Notre Dame: a former Notre Dame end promoted from assistant-hood (Knute Rockne), a former Notre Dame tackle hired from Boston College (Frank Leahy), a former Miami (Ohio) halfback and defensive back hired from Northwestern (Ara Parseghian), a former Kent State linebacker hired from Minnesota (Lou Holtz) and a former Assumption College linebacker and Assumption softball coach hired from Cincinnati (Kelly). Into a 12th season, Kelly has surpassed all but Rockne (13), and they’ve extended him beyond that.
A duration becomes its own being after a while, and now he’s got another curve to drive in this remade 4-0 team nobody much fancies because it hasn’t won emphatically enough, and he’s saying, “They’re not perfect by any means. But they’re going to be better in November.”
If anyone ever doubted it would get this far into the future from 2009, the anyone wasn’t Anes, the quarterback from the pinnacle of Kelly’s 13 seasons at Grand Valley State, preceding Kelly’s three at Central Michigan and three at Cincinnati.
“You know, for me, there was never a doubt” it would last, Anes said. “As a player, and I coached with him for one season, Brian is as consistent with the little things as he is with the big things, which is one of the reasons, I believe, for the longevity.”
It has gone on for so long that Anes looks through his TV in Colorado and spots a decrease in the kind of sideline fieriness Anes treasured as a player, the kind that repels some players. Anes noticed this last Saturday, during the fleeting tight stage of the game in Soldier Field against Wisconsin, when the cameras caught a glimpse of Kelly, arms folded.
“There is a sage to him now,” Anes said, meaning there’s been enough time even for sage development.