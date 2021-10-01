Little thing to little thing, day to day, week to week, year to year, the football program had two rebirths, first from the 16-21 shipwreck Kelly inherited from Charlie Weis (which led into the 2012-13 BCS title game, where Kelly fielded questions about whether he might go to the NFL), and second from the 4-8 (which led into turns in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs). There has been the notion that Notre Dame lagged behind the giants in the trenches — “We’ve got to get physically stronger,” Kelly said after the Alabama drubbing of January 2013 — and the notion that Notre Dame didn’t lag so much behind the giants anymore. There has been time.