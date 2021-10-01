Little thing to little thing, day to day, week to week, year to year, the football program had two rebirths, first from the 16-21 shipwreck Kelly inherited from Charlie Weis (which led into the 2012 Bowl Championship Series title game, where Kelly fielded questions about whether he might go to the NFL), and second from the 4-8 (which led into turns in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs). There has been the notion that Notre Dame lagged behind the giants in the trenches — “We’ve got to get physically stronger,” Kelly said after the Alabama drubbing of January 2013 — and the notion that Notre Dame didn’t lag so much behind the giants anymore. There has been time.