It will take around 10 hours to sort things out — Arkansas-Georgia at noon, Ole Miss-Alabama at 3:30, Florida-Kentucky at 6 — but the road to a conference title game trip in December should be clearer by the end of the night.
If it’s a predictable day, Nick Saban will have vanquished yet another former assistant (he’s 23-0 against them, including 1-0 against Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin) and the Crimson Tide will have run its overall winning streak to 19 games.
And on the other side of the league, Florida and Georgia holding serve would only increase the likelihood that the winner of their annual neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Fla., will wind up winning the East Division for the seventh year in a row (and ninth time in 11 seasons).
Yet if there’s some chaos, some fascinating subplots would become even more firmly rooted.
Kiffin has the Rebels as relevant as they’ve been at any point since the first half of the 2016 season, thanks in large part to quarterback Matt Corral.
Arkansas boasts a top-10 ranking for the first time since 2012 and is 4-0 for the first time since 2003, and is thriving in part because of a much-improved defense that has yet to allow a point in the first quarter.
And Kentucky, which has one-possession defeats of Chattanooga, Missouri and South Carolina, is seeking just its fourth 5-0 start in the last 70 years and its first victory over Florida at home since 1986.
The good thing for all three is a loss shouldn’t overshadow strong starts. Things would get quite a bit more interesting — for them, and for the SEC — if the league’s recent powers can’t take control of the division races Saturday.
A Texas-sized trap
Texas Christian has acquitted itself nicely since joining the Big 12, especially against in-state measuring stick Texas.
And don’t think it hasn’t been noticed.
What’s especially amusing about the Horned Frogs’ 7-2 mark against the Longhorns since 2012 is how they clearly get up for the game. In each of the last five seasons, TCU lost its game before facing Texas … then went on to beat the Longhorns four times. And after each of those four victories, Gary Patterson’s team lost its ensuing game.
Sure enough, the Horned Frogs (2-1) continued the first part of that trend last week, falling, 42-34, to Southern Methodist. Don’t be stunned if the second one comes to pass as well with Texas (3-1) making the trip to Fort Worth.
Five with the most at stake in Week 5
1. Cincinnati. With the benefit of an open date last weekend, the No. 7 Bearcats (3-0) head to No. 9 Notre Dame with a very obvious path to being in the playoff conversation. That’s a feat in and of itself for a Group of Five school given the current structure, but any chance Cincinnati had when the season started required an unbeaten run with impressive defeats of Indiana and the Irish. The Bearcats won by 14 in Bloomington last month. Picking off the Irish would help even more.
2. Mississippi. Victories over Louisville, Austin Peay and Tulane don’t mean the No. 12 Rebels are great. But as the nation’s leader in total offense (635.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (52.7 points per game), they are not boring. And don’t forget, Ole Miss was tied in the fourth quarter with Alabama’s juggernaut last year before collapsing on account of its sievelike defense. Ole Miss will score. Whether it can stop the No. 1 Tide will illustrate whether it warrants a lofty perception.
3a. Michigan and 3b. Wisconsin. It might just be payback time in this series. The Badgers have bludgeoned Michigan the last two seasons — 35-14 in Madison early in the 2019 season, then 49-11 a year ago. But Wisconsin’s turnover-riddled offense helped fritter away last week’s game against Notre Dame, and Michigan is 4-0 after churning through a 20-13 defeat of Rutgers. The No. 14 Wolverines have yielded just 47 points, hardly swell news for the sputtering Badgers (1-2).
4. Maryland. The Terrapins have handled the tasks in front of them so far: Error-prone West Virginia, overmatched Howard, rebuilding Illinois and then Kent State to get to 4-0. They get a Friday night game against No. 5 Iowa. An upset, even at home, would add credibility to Michael Locksley’s rebuilding effort in College Park and push Maryland closer to its first bowl berth since 2016.
5. Arkansas. To be clear, the No. 8 Razorbacks don’t have nearly as much to prove at this point. The victories over Texas and Texas A&M last month are evidence enough that Sam Pittman’s team is capable of dealing with regional rivals and is on the right track. Still, beating No. 2 Georgia — between the hedges, no less — would suggest an even higher ceiling.
Heisman Watch
1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (1,124 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT passing). The Crimson Tide passer shredded Southern Mississippi for 313 yards and five touchdowns while throwing just two incompletions. And technically, only one of those hit the ground as the Golden Eagles became the first team to pick off Young this season. (Last week: 1)
2. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (997 yards, 9 TDs passing; 158 yards, 5 TDs rushing). The first weekend of October is a little early for anyone to have a Heisman moment, but Corral might just enjoy one if he can help the Rebels knock off Alabama in Tuscaloosa. (LW: 3)
3. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (554 yards, 5 TDs rushing; 3 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD receiving). Walker was bottled up most of the night against Nebraska, held to 61 yards on 19 carries. (LW: 2)
4. QB Jake Haener, Fresno State (1,842 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 3 TDs rushing). Threw for another five touchdowns as the Bulldogs rallied past UNLV to improve to 4-1. (LW: 5)
5. RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (439 yards, 6 TDs rushing; 3 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD receiving). An interesting emerging option in a year when so many possibilities with preseason buzz haven’t been sharp, the freshman is averaging 9.5 yards a carry — a number that jumps to 11.6 yards an attempt over the last two weeks. The Buckeyes are sure to use him more as they delve into Big Ten play. (LW: Not ranked)
6. RB Sincere McCormick, Texas-San Antonio (452 yards, 5 TDs rushing; 6 catches, 44 yards receiving). It’s worth saluting the Roadrunners star, who took 41 carries for 184 yards in last week’s defeat of Memphis. He’s hit the 100-yard plateau 10 times in 15 games since the start of last season; if he does so Saturday against UNLV, he’ll eclipse the 3,000-yard mark for his career. (LW: Not ranked)