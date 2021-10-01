1. Cincinnati. With the benefit of an open date last weekend, the No. 7 Bearcats (3-0) head to No. 9 Notre Dame with a very obvious path to being in the playoff conversation. That’s a feat in and of itself for a Group of Five school given the current structure, but any chance Cincinnati had when the season started required an unbeaten run with impressive defeats of Indiana and the Irish. The Bearcats won by 14 in Bloomington last month. Picking off the Irish would help even more.