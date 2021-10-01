While other Anne Arundel County teams have distinctive identities, Crofton is in the process of creating its own after the school opened in September 2020. The Cardinals didn’t have the luxury of typical opening-season hiccups; they mainly gathered via Google Meet for a year during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Next year we’re going to be even better,” Crofton defensive back Shaun Smith II said. “The sky is the limit. We’re going to get stronger, way better, more athletic, way faster.”
Anne Arundel County began constructing Crofton’s building in November 2017. When Crofton opened, only to underclassmen, students learned virtually. Featuring students who previously attended Arundel and South River, Crofton is the county’s first new public high school since Broadneck opened in 1982.
Before coaching Crofton, Todd Sommerville was an assistant at Old Mill for six years. Old Mill’s two state titles are the most among county schools, so Sommerville and other Old Mill coaches didn’t need to tweak much of the Patriots’ schemes and culture.
But Sommerville is facing a different situation now. When Crofton hired him in April 2020, Sommerville planned on coaching a junior-varsity team that fall. Instead, Sommerville mainly spoke with players via his laptop. He shared his screen with players to display videos of the schemes he wanted to run, but the videos appeared choppy.
“It was challenging,” said Sommerville, a Crofton resident. “You don’t know if the things that you’re talking about and the things that you post on the screen are really hitting home the way it should.”
This past spring, Crofton played a junior varsity schedule as part of the county’s condensed season and finished 1-2. Without upperclassmen, sophomores who were mentees at other schools were assigned leadership roles.
Smith said players grasped Crofton’s systems this past summer. Crofton’s inaugural varsity season this fall has featured three blowout losses, but the program got its first victory Sept. 20 against Annapolis. For the first time, players and coaches experienced the jubilation of attending school the day after a win.
The Cardinals know it will be a process before they consistently feel that joy. Players started planning for that goal after Friday’s game, watching players at Northeast (2-3) blow kisses toward Crofton’s sideline.
“We’ll see them soon,” Smith said. “I can’t wait.”
