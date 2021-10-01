“That’s assuming that Sunday he’ll go out with no problems, no issues — we’ll sprinkle him in,” Rivera said. “... There are some things that he did that I really liked to see today.”
Samuel, 25, signed a three-year contract in March but has been sidelined for much of the past five months because of a nagging groin injury. A stint on the reserve/covid-19 list during training camp cost him nearly two weeks of rehab, and twice after that he attempted to return to the field, only to be sidelined again when the injury still didn’t feel quite right.
Samuel was placed on IR to begin the season, making him eligible to return in Week 4. He participated in all three practices this week, flashing the speed and agility that prompted Washington (1-2) to sign him. Rivera said Samuel is “ready to roll” and “looks good” but also cautioned that the number of snaps he’s on the field for Sunday may be limited as he eases his way back into game shape.
But his presence alone could provide a needed spark for Washington’s offense, which ranks 22nd in yards through three weeks.
“Just the fact that he’d be on the field, people have to account for him,” Rivera said. “Whether he gets the ball or he doesn’t get the ball, whether he’s going vertical with the speed — there’s so many things that he brings to the table that’ll help us and can help us if we’re able to use him.”