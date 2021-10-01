“That boy Soto, I’d have some questions for him all right,” McCraw said. “He is special. I mean, he has the key that those other guys had, because he can hit the breaking pitches so well, and he knows the strike zone like the back of his hand, so pitchers eventually have to challenge him. What I would want to know, more than anything, is if he’ll ever expand to swing at pitches a bit off the plate. Not saying he should or has to. But I want to know.”