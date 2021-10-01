Every bit of enthusiasm that filled Maryland Stadium evaporated in a hurry Friday night as the Terrapins tested the limits of how quickly a game can swing from a close contest to a hopeless situation. Early on, students packed the stands, cheering with gusto beneath a massive new video board the school unveiled for this game. By halftime, those who had departed far outnumbered the subdued fans who remained, and the Hawkeyes rolled on to a 51-14 dismantling of the Terps.
Any hope that Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) could knock off a top-five opponent for the first time in nearly two decades disappeared during a short stretch at the start of the second quarter. In roughly five minutes of game time, the Hawkeyes scored three touchdowns as the Terps committed three turnovers and lost star wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. to a brutal leg injury.
Just after Iowa (5-0, 2-0) punched the ball into the end zone for the go-ahead score to start the quarter, Demus fumbled a kickoff return as a defender grabbed his leg and it twisted in a way limbs are not supposed to bend. Demus, who had led the Terps in receiving yards in every game this season, left the field seated in the back of a cart, a devastating blow for a senior with NFL potential and for this Maryland team, which has a daunting conference slate ahead.
Even a healthy Demus couldn’t have changed the outcome — not with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s five interceptions and amid an abundance of penalties. But after Demus’s injury, the crowd hushed and never returned to its boisterous state because the Hawkeyes scored on the second play of the ensuing drive. When Maryland had a chance to respond, at that point only facing a 17-7 deficit, Tagovailoa threw an interception on the first play of the series. Iowa capitalized on the turnover by scoring another touchdown, and on Maryland’s next drive, Tagovailoa threw another pick, this time on the second play. And Iowa scored again.
Maryland had a 7-3 lead when the second quarter began, albeit with the Hawkeyes on the 1-yard line and about to score. By the time the teams headed to the locker room, Iowa had full control and a comfortable 34-7 lead. The first half ended with Tagovailoa throwing his fourth interception on a heaved pass as time mercifully expired — finally a mistake the Hawkeyes couldn’t turn into a touchdown. With their backs to the field, fans headed up the aisles, toward that flashy video board and into the streets, unwilling to watch another 30 minutes of this beatdown.
Tagovailoa thrived during Maryland’s 4-0 start, showcasing composure in key moments and benefiting from his team’s dynamic receivers. But he had yet to play in a game of this magnitude or against a defense so skilled at causing turnovers. Tagovailoa’s evening snowballed into disarray in the second quarter. Against the Hawkeyes’ stout defense, which entered this game allowing a conference-best 11 points per game, Maryland could never assemble much of a running game, either, finishing with just 97 yards on the ground.
Unlike in some previous letdowns against top-tier opposition, the Terps jumped ahead of the Hawkeyes in the opening quarter. The Maryland defense held Iowa to a field goal, and then tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo grabbed the early touchdown pass after a drive fueled by a pair of explosive plays from Demus. The next score for the Terps didn’t come until late in the third quarter — after Iowa had scored 41 straight points.
And so the game ended with the result Maryland fans have come to expect. In the past two decades, the Terrapins have only defeated a top-10 opponent three times, with their most recent success coming in 2007 — when the players on the current team were in their early days of elementary school. On average, Maryland’s games against top-five teams since 2000 have ended in a 29-point loss.
Coach Michael Locksley has lamented what he described as the Terps’ “self-inflicted wounds” — penalties, dropped passes, turnovers and sacks — but when facing lesser opponents, Maryland could survive those miscues. Not against Iowa. If the Terps had planned to upset the visitors, they would have needed to perform at their best. Instead, they sunk to their worst.