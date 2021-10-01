Even a healthy Demus couldn’t have changed the outcome — not with ­quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s five interceptions and an abundance of penalties. But after Demus’s injury, the crowd hushed and never returned to its boisterous state because the Hawkeyes quickly scored on the second play of the ensuing drive. When Maryland had a chance to respond, at that point facing only a 17-7 deficit, Tagovailoa threw an interception on the first play of the next series. Iowa capitalized on the turnover by scoring another touchdown, and on Maryland’s next drive, Tagovailoa threw another pick, this time on the second play. And Iowa scored again.