Harper, who leads the NL in slugging percentage and on-base-plus-slugging percentage, helped keep the Phillies in contention for the NL East title until the season’s final week, but Philadelphia ultimately fell short. Behind Tatis, who leads the NL in home runs, the San Diego Padres were in playoff position as recently as late August before completely falling apart in September. Soto has been on a historic tear since the all-star break and leads the league in on-base percentage by a wide margin, but the Washington Nationals will finish no better than fourth in the NL East after dealing Trea Turner and Max Scherzer as part of their fire sale at the trade deadline.