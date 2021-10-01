The National League MVP race is more crowded, though none of the top three candidates — Bryce Harper, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto — will play in the postseason.
Harper, who leads the NL in slugging percentage and on-base-plus-slugging percentage, helped keep the Phillies in contention for the NL East title until the season’s final week, but Philadelphia ultimately fell short. Behind Tatis, who leads the NL in home runs, the San Diego Padres were in playoff position as recently as late August before completely falling apart in September. Soto has been on a historic tear since the all-star break and leads the league in on-base percentage by a wide margin, but the Washington Nationals will finish no better than fourth in the NL East after dealing Trea Turner and Max Scherzer as part of their fire sale at the trade deadline.
In its instructions to the writers tasked with voting for baseball’s annual awards, which they are required to do before the playoffs begin, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America leaves the debate about what is meant by the term “most valuable” open to interpretation.
“It is up to the individual voter to decide who was the Most Valuable Player in each league to his team,” the BBWAA states, before noting that the MVP “need not come from a division winner or other playoff qualifier.” (The Washington Post prohibits its writers from voting.)
Perhaps not surprisingly, MVPs have come from playoff teams more often than not. Of the 181 MVPs handed out by the BBWAA since it began picking and presenting the awards in 1931, 129 (71 percent) went to players whose teams qualified for the postseason. There have been 48 years in which both MVPs came from playoff teams, and only eight seasons in which neither did.
It’s less common for MVPs to come from non-playoff teams in recent years, in part because a greater percentage of teams make the postseason. Since the wild card was introduced in 1995, the AL MVP has come from a non-playoff team three times, and only twice since 2007, both times the Angels’ Mike Trout. The NL MVP has come from a team that failed to qualify for the postseason seven times during that span, most recently by Giancarlo Stanton, then of the Miami Marlins, in 2017.
Recent results also suggest that voters take into account a player’s team’s success less than ever when casting their MVP votes; Ohtani is poised to become the fourth MVP from a sub-.500 team in the past six years. There were only five such winners over the previous 84 seasons.
The last time neither league’s MVP played for a team that reached the postseason was 1987. George Bell edged out Detroit’s Alan Trammell to win the AL honor in one of the closest votes ever that year, despite slumping during the Blue Jays’ seven-game losing streak to end the regular season that cost them the division. Trammell and the Tigers won the AL East by two games after sweeping Toronto in a three-game series to close the year.
“You had to look at the whole season,” said Bell, who hit .308 with 47 home runs and a league-leading 134 RBI.
The Cubs’ Andre Dawson led the National League with 49 home runs and 137 RBI in 1987, and he finished ahead of Ozzie Smith and Jack Clark of the NL East champion St. Louis Cardinals to become the first MVP winner from a last-place team. The Texas Rangers’ Alex Rodriguez would become the second in 2003.
“I tried to be realistic and not hold out too much hope,” Dawson said. “I’m thrilled despite a pretty dismal season by the ballclub.”
The other seasons in which players from non-playoff teams swept the MVP awards were 1932, 1937, 1938, 1952, 1958, 1977 and 1978.
“Over the years, it seemed the award went to a guy on a pennant-winning team,” Rod Carew said after winning the AL MVP in 1977, despite his Minnesota Twins finishing fourth in the AL West. “I geared myself for it not to happen.”
This year, there’s little doubt that Ohtani and one of Harper, Soto or Tatis will be named MVPs, despite their teams staying home in October, ending a 34-season run in the process.