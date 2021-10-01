The remaining teams will pick their A, B or C designation based on their records vs. the other two remaining teams. If two teams have the same record against the other two, the head-to-head season series record is the tiebreaker. For instance, in the case of a three-way tie among the Red Sox, Yankees and Mariners, Boston has a 14-12 record against New York and Seattle, while New York also has a 14-12 record against Boston and Seattle. (Seattle went 5-9 against Boston and New York.) But the Red Sox would get first pick because they went 10-9 against the Yankees.