So how will MLB break those ties? Read on to find out.
AL wild-card standings (entering Saturday’s games)
— New York Yankees, 91-69 (two games remaining vs. Tampa Bay)
— Boston Red Sox, 90-70, one game behind (two games remaining at Washington)
— Seattle Mariners, 89-71, two games behind (two games remaining vs. L.A. Angels)
— Toronto Blue Jays, 89-71, two games behind (two games remaining vs. Baltimore)
The ultimate chaos scenario
If the following happens, there will be a four-way tie for the AL wild card:
— The Yankees lose their last two games to the Rays.
— The Red Sox lose one of their last two games to the Nationals.
— The Blue Jays and Mariners each win both of their last two games.
Tiebreaking procedures
If there’s a four-way tie
Should all four teams finish 91-71, two tiebreaker games will be played Monday to determine the wild-card teams. The teams will get to choose their tiebreaking placement (what MLB is calling the A, B, C and D designation) by virtue of best winning percentage among the games played among the group. Club A would host Club B in one wild-card tiebreaker, and Club C would host Club D in the other, with the winners earning the two wild-card slots and playing Tuesday.
In this scenario, the Red Sox, who went 24-21 against the other three teams, would get first choice and almost certainly would choose to host one of the games. The Blue Jays (22-22) would pick next and also almost certainly choose to host the other tiebreaker. The Yankees (22-23) would get third choice and would pick the team, either the Red Sox or Blue Jays, they would like to play. The Mariners (15-17) then would play whomever the Yankees do not pick.
If there’s a three-way tie for two wild-card spots
If three of the four remaining teams finish with identical records and the fourth finishes a game back, that fourth team will be eliminated. Two tiebreaker games would be needed.
The remaining teams will pick their A, B or C designation based on their records vs. the other two remaining teams. If two teams have the same record against the other two, the head-to-head season series record is the tiebreaker. For instance, in the case of a three-way tie among the Red Sox, Yankees and Mariners, Boston has a 14-12 record against New York and Seattle, while New York also has a 14-12 record against Boston and Seattle. (Seattle went 5-9 against Boston and New York.) But the Red Sox would get first pick because they went 10-9 against the Yankees.
In this scenario, Club A would host Club B on Monday, with the winner earning a wild-card slot. Club C would then host the loser of the A-B game on Tuesday for the final wild-card berth. The wild-card game itself would be pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The team that gets first pick would have an interesting dilemma: It could either choose to host a game Monday, thus getting two chances to earn a wild-card spot (if it loses Monday, it would play again Tuesday), or choose to host the game Tuesday against the loser of Monday’s game, giving itself only one chance to advance but also giving itself a day of rest.
Season series records
Red Sox: 10-9 vs. Yankees, 10-9 vs. Blue Jays, 4-3 vs. Mariners
Yankees: 9-10 vs. Red Sox, 8-11 vs. Blue Jays, 5-2 vs. Mariners
Blue Jays: 9-10 vs. Red Sox, 11-8 vs. Yankees, 2-4 vs. Mariners
Mariners: 3-4 vs. Red Sox, 2-5 vs. Yankees, 4-2 vs. Blue Jays
If there’s a three-way tie for the second wild-card spot
If one team clinches the top wild-card spot but three teams are tied below it, two tiebreaker games would be needed. The tied teams would choose their A, B and C designations in the same way as the first three-team scenario listed here, but in this scenario, Team A would host Team B on Monday, with the winner hosting Team C on Tuesday. The winner of that second game would earn the final wild-card berth and would play in the wild-card game Wednesday.
The team with the first pick again would have an interesting choice, this time between needing to win two home games (as Team A) or getting a day of rest but traveling to the A-B winner on Tuesday.
If there’s a two-way tie for the second wild-card spot
If one team clinches the top wild-card spot but two teams are tied below it, the tied teams would play Monday to determine the final wild-card berth. The team with the better record in the season series would host the game, and the winner would play in the wild-card game on the road Tuesday.
If there’s a two-way tie for the first wild-card spot
If two teams finish tied but ahead of the other two, those top two teams would earn wild-card spots. The team with the better record in the season series would host the wild-card game Tuesday.
At stake Saturday
— The Yankees will be guaranteed a spot in the wild-card game with a win Saturday. If New York wins and Boston loses Saturday, the Yankees will clinch the top wild-card spot and host the wild-card game. The Yankees also will win the top wild-card spot and host the wild-card game if they win both of their remaining games.
With Seattle’s loss late Friday night, New York clinched at least a spot in a wild-card tiebreaker game.
— The Red Sox can clinch a spot in the wild-card game with a win Saturday and losses by Seattle and Toronto. Boston can clinch at least a spot in a wild-card tiebreaker game with a win or losses by both Seattle and Toronto.
— The Blue Jays and Mariners would each be eliminated from contention with a loss and a Red Sox win.
What about the National League?
The NL wild-card picture is much more cut and dried: The St. Louis Cardinals and either the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers will be the NL wild-card teams. The Giants and Dodgers are still battling for the NL West title, and whichever team finishes second will host the Cardinals in the wild-card game. The NL West can be decided with one more Giants win or one more Dodgers loss (the Giants’ magic number to win the NL West entering Saturday is 1).
If the Giants and Dodgers finish with identical records, they will play a one-game tiebreaker on Monday in San Francisco for the NL West crown (the Giants won the season series, 10-9, and thus get to host). The loser then would host the Cardinals in the NL wild-card game Wednesday.