The NWSL has recently seen allegations of sexual, verbal and emotional abuse. (Scott Taetsch for The Washington Post)

By Washington Post Staff
Today at 12:12 p.m. EDT

Breaking: The National Women's Soccer League has called off upcoming games amid allegations of abuse.

The league announced it will not play this weekend after the players' union demanded an end to "systemic abuse plaguing the NWSL" in the wake of allegations of coaches committing sexual, verbal and emotional abuse against players. Several NWSL stars criticized the league this week for its alleged failure to protect players.

This is a developing story and will be updated.