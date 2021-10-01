“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect.”
The decision on Friday came as the Washington Spirit were set to face the North Carolina Courage — two teams that saw their coaches dismissed for misconduct within days of each other.
The Spirit had already flown to Raleigh on Thursday in anticipation of Friday’s match against the Courage in Cary, N.C. Washington is scheduled to play Gotham FC in Chester, Pa., on Wednesday, but people close to the situation said the status of that game, as well as whether the weekend matches will be rescheduled, has not been determined.
“Business as usual isn’t our concern right now,” Baird said in her statement. “Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”
Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired Tuesday following a league investigation into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse that were first reported in The Washington Post. On Thursday, Courage coach Paul Riley was fired following a harrowing account of multiple allegations of sexual coercion published in the Athletic. Riley denied the allegations to the Athletic.
The reporting led to a public outcry of anger and frustration from dozens of NWSL players, including stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. The Athletic reported that Riley had been dismissed from a previous team after misconduct allegations, only to be hired by another NWSL team within months.
In total, four NWSL teams have seen their male coaches leave after allegations of misconduct this summer. One coach, OL Reign’s Farid Benstiti, was asked to resign following allegations that he had spoken abusively to players, though at the time, OL Reign’s CEO, Bill Predmore, said only that he had resigned and thanked him for his contributions.
“Men, protecting men, who are abusing women,” Rapinoe said Twitter on Thursday. “Burn it all down. Let all their heads roll.”
Steven Goff contributed to this report, which has been updated.