Throughout the decade-long history of the NWSL, women have been treated like poker chips in a game dominated by male team owners and decision-makers. To describe the money they make as a living-wage salary would be an insult. They have no power to enter free agency and decide their own career paths. The teams own their rights. And this twisted version of a “no-girls-allowed” fantasy league — in which women are the playthings for others to control — has placed all the power in the wrong hands.