We watched a jubilant Brandi Chastain rip off her jersey and celebrate her winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup in just her shorts and sports bra, and we thought that moment would lead us to a future that is female. Yet throughout the years in the NWSL — the only U.S. pro women’s soccer league that has shown a chance of survival since that seminal moment — strong and self-sufficient women had been conditioned to remain silent about their conditions. Only now are they rejecting the company line of being grateful for scraps. Only now are they showing their backbone. Their outrage, however, does not guarantee that systemic change is coming.