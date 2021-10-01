“You always want to win where you’re at, right?” Schwarber said before the game, reflecting on his short stint with the Nationals. “I know that’s what we were trying to accomplish when we were here. . . . The injuries piled up, the covid bug hit, and these things kind of were working against us. I thought we all did a really good job of trying to fight as much as we could to keep it off, and at the end there, it just didn’t work out. You get the moves and things like that, but it’s nice to be able to come back.”