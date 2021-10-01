This would sound a bit implausible if it didn’t work so well. In four seasons guiding National Christian, Kates coached 63 seniors, and 62 earned scholarships. All but one of his players with eligibility remaining moved with him to Rock Creek Christian, ranked 16th in The Washington Post’s Top 20. The transition could not have been more seamless if Kates had levitated the building at National Christian and dropped it in Upper Marlboro.
“I trust Coach Dre,” junior Chauncey Spikes said. “I’ve heard great things about him. From what I know, he’s really in it for us. I trust where he’s leading us.”
Over the past 17 years, Kates has developed an unusual talent. “I’ve been a part of building programs my whole life,” he said, and when he says “building,” he doesn’t mean “rebuilding,” as in taking over after a period of futility. He means he is often tasked with building a program from scratch.
He was a junior at Friendship Collegiate when the Knights played their first season in 2004. In junior college, he played for ASA College in Brooklyn when that school began playing football in 2009. And with a thriving team at National Christian, he decided to start over at Rock Creek. “It’s the same standard,” he repeats.
As they did at National Christian, his players still must maintain a “B” average to play football. “That’s part of the standard,” Kates said.
“Him expecting us to get straight A’s, him expecting us to be in practice early, leaving practice late, getting extra work in … it just means a lot to us,” senior BJ Blake said. “He always tells us that we manage the team; he owns the team.”
There was one task Kates never accomplished at National Christian — beating Friendship Collegiate, his alma mater. The four losses came by scores of 53-0, 28-0, 13-6 and 8-3, in order from 2016 to 2019. On Friday night, Kates finally earned that long-awaited win as Rock Creek’s defense had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a safety without allowing an offensive touchdown.
Kates admitted he didn’t think success would come so quickly at his new school. But now it has, and now it must be the standard.
