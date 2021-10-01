Maybe it ends this weekend. Maybe it doesn’t. But if you’re at the ballpark and Ryan Zimmerman comes to the plate, don’t let the moment pass. There have been more accomplished athletes in this town and on this team. But none have the career arc that Zim does. He helped bring baseball back into D.C.’s daily consciousness. He grew up here, side-by-side with the fan base. He showed us how to handle both the walk-off bombs and the throws in the dirt. Tip a cap to him against the Red Sox. No one will be handed a role like his again, and no one could fill it like he did.