The Eagles drafted Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who proceeded to have a disappointing time against Dallas on Monday night, when Philadelphia suffered a 41-21 loss. Covered for much of the game by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Smith caught three of his six targets for just 28 yards, and he was the intended receiver on one of the most pivotal plays, a pass that Diggs intercepted and returned 59 yards for a score that helped blow the game open.
Diggs is now the first Dallas cornerback to start a season with picks in three straight games since Everson Walls in 1985, and he has the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade of any defensive back this season. His play has helped the 2-1 Cowboys look much more threatening on defense, just a year after that unit set a franchise record for points allowed.
In other words, maybe Dallas wasn’t in such dire need of a top-shelf cornerback in the draft, after all. With Diggs, a 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama, the team has a star quickly on the rise.
“You want to talk about a player that’s playing lights out? Trevon Diggs is balling right now,” Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz said. “That dude is lockdown. He’s going to compete with the best of them.”
Not bad for someone who didn’t even become a full-time player on defense until his sophomore season in college. When Nick Saban’s powerhouse program recruited him, Diggs was regarded as more of a wide receiver, although he excelled on both sides of the ball at the Avalon School in Silver Spring, Md. By the time he picked the Crimson Tide over the likes of LSU, Maryland and Penn State, his brother, former Terrapins standout Stefon Diggs, was already on his way to becoming a star wide receiver in the NFL. Diggs could have been expected to follow in those exquisite route-running footsteps, but after playing on offense, defense and special teams as a freshman in Tuscaloosa, he found his niche as a cornerback.
That meant lining up across from Smith, among others, in practice, and Diggs said after the win that he was able to benefit from his familiarity not only with the wide receiver but also with Eagles quarterback and former Crimson Tide teammate Jalen Hurts.
“I was seeing them every day, and at Alabama we’d go ones on ones, and we’re competing every day,” Diggs said. “DeVonta knew what I wanted to do, and I knew what he wanted to do. So it’s fair game. It was fun.”
Diggs won’t have the same insights Sunday, when the 3-0 Carolina Panthers visit Dallas and bring a talented trio of wide receivers in D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. Diggs will probably be asked to spend some time shadowing Moore, who, like Stefon Diggs, was a feared weapon at Maryland before he became a first-round pick in 2018. To judge from Trevon Diggs’s Week 1 outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he picked off Tom Brady and hounded Mike Evans into just 24 yards on three scoreless catches, Moore will have quite the challenge of his own.
“The guy has got phenomenal hand-eye coordination,” Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said of Diggs this week. “Just the way he breaks on the ball, he’s got as fine of hands that I’ve seen in a long time.”
While providing commentary during Monday night’s game for ESPN’s “ManningCast,” Saban said of the break Diggs got on the ball he intercepted: “I’m sure that we teach them all how to do that, but they all can’t make that play like Trevon did. He’s got great ball skills. He was a great receiver before he became a [defensive back], and it’s great to see him doing well as a DB.”
“I’m a new corner, so I have to put in that work,” Diggs said. “A lot of these other corners have a lot of years on me. I have to put in that work just to be good or even better than them. … It’s just something that my family comes from, just working hard and grinding.”
Diggs’s three picks are part of the Cowboys’ NFL-leading eight takeaways, and after giving up 38 points between Monday’s win and a Week 2 victory over the host Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas’s defense is averaging 23 points allowed. That’s good for 13th in the league and a major improvement from 2020, when opponents were scoring almost 30 points a week on the Cowboys.
Of course, credit for the turnaround in the early going can go to several contributors, including new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who leads the team in quarterback pressures (per PFF). Parsons, who sat out Penn State’s 2020 season, happens to have been Dallas’s consolation prize after trading back to 12 once Horn and Surtain were snatched away.
If Parsons — described this week by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as “pure as mother’s milk” — continues to excel, then Dallas truly will have nothing to regret about how the first round unfolded.
As things stand now, that happy state of affairs stems largely from the development of Diggs, who is showing the Cowboys that the shutdown cornerback they craved was already coming back for what is looking like a breakout second year.