Not bad for someone who didn’t even become a full-time player on defense until his sophomore season in college. When Nick Saban’s powerhouse program recruited him, Diggs was regarded as more of a wide receiver, although he excelled on both sides of the ball at the Avalon School in Silver Spring, Md. By the time he picked the Crimson Tide over the likes of LSU, Maryland and Penn State, his brother, former Terrapins standout Stefon Diggs, was already on his way to becoming a star wide receiver in the NFL. Diggs could have been expected to follow in those exquisite route-running footsteps, but after playing on offense, defense and special teams as a freshman in Tuscaloosa, he found his niche as a cornerback.