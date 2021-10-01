The fact that Arline played last season was a significant accomplishment considering none of the Navy incoming freshmen could participate in preseason training camp due to the coronavirus pandemic. By the second game of the season, he became just the fifth freshman in school history to start at quarterback. That didn’t last long, though, and he was benched in the second quarter. Arline was dropped to the bottom of the depth chart the following week and got the final series of a 40-7 loss to Air Force. He sat the next four games before getting a late series during a 10-7 loss to Memphis. Arline was back starting the following week, but was pulled for the final series of a 19-6 loss to Tulsa. Still, he got the honor of starting the season finale against rival Army and played all but the final series of a 15-0 loss.