After starting the last two games and showing improvement last week, Arline is back in competition this week with fellow sophomore Tai Lavatai returning from injury. The Midshipmen host Central Florida on Saturday
“Yeah, well, this is the position I signed up for,” Arline said. “I’ve been playing quarterback all my life. You’re the hero when you win and when you lose, you can be looked at as the villain. So it definitely takes a lot of mental capacity to play this position. But I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, [but] helping this team get in the best position to win games.
“Obviously, when you win things are good. We haven’t had any of those yet. But just being able to stay open minded, take the small victories as they come and just keep getting better. If I can get better each day, that’ll just help this team be better overall. And that’s my main goal.”
The fact that Arline played last season was a significant accomplishment considering none of the Navy incoming freshmen could participate in preseason training camp due to the coronavirus pandemic. By the second game of the season, he became just the fifth freshman in school history to start at quarterback. That didn’t last long, though, and he was benched in the second quarter. Arline was dropped to the bottom of the depth chart the following week and got the final series of a 40-7 loss to Air Force. He sat the next four games before getting a late series during a 10-7 loss to Memphis. Arline was back starting the following week, but was pulled for the final series of a 19-6 loss to Tulsa. Still, he got the honor of starting the season finale against rival Army and played all but the final series of a 15-0 loss.
There were opportunities, but limited success. Those experiences, however, seemed to make him the leader in the clubhouse to be the No. 1 quarterback for 2021. That didn’t happen and the competition went into the final week before Lavatai started the 49-7 loss to Marshall to begin the season.
“Now he wasn’t happy with that,” quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said about the competition. “He said, coach, this is my position. This is my job and I don’t want to lose my job. I want to be the starter. So he was always adamant about, I want to be the guy and I’m going to do everything I can do to be the guy. He had a great spring, but the thing about it, Tai had a great spring, as well, also.”
The best hasn’t been nearly enough. Lavatai started the Marshall loss, was benched for Arline, put back in the game and ultimately injured. Arline started the last two, but was pulled for Maasai Maynor in the fourth quarter of both with the team needing to pass to get back in the game. The Midshipmen rank dead last in the nation — No. 130 — in scoring offense with 10.0 points per game.
Arline leads the team with 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but has completed just 5-of-14 passes for 109 yards.
Navy simply hasn’t been able to get the necessary production from the quarterback position since record-setter Malcolm Perry led the 2019 team to an 11-2 record. Arline (5-foot-9, 176 pounds) is more of a quick, shifty runner than the bigger Lavatai (6-2, 210 pounds). He, however, doesn’t have Perry’s top-line speed or explosiveness and is still raw as a passer. The run game improved last week and Arline ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run, but opponents crowd the line of scrimmage without respect for the pass game.
Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said there were pros and cons to Arline’s last game. He checked into some good plays, but also missed some things in the option game. There were opportunities in the pass game that weren’t taken advantage of, Niumatalolo added and a turnover off a quarterback-center exchange was a game-changer.
Both he and Jasper pointed out that there’s still a lot of strides to be made considering Navy runs a unique system and Arline came from a high school program where he wasn’t taking snaps under center. As high as expectations are and as much pressure as there is on the position, Arline is still a sophomore that has played a total of eight collegiate games.
“I know this, he’s a competitor,” Niumatalolo said. “It kills him. I can just see the pain in his face. … When you lose, you want to see what bothers people. It definitely bothers Xavier.
“You feel for the kid. And I know he wants to play better, but he’s a guy that comes to work every day. He’s on the field early. He’s putting in the work. So that’s why I’m encouraged by him that he’s not happy with his play or the play of our offense. Even though I thought we played much better this past game, he still recognizes the bar is high and he’s attacking it. He’s not feeling sorry for himself. He continues to come to work.”