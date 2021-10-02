Here are five takeaways:
Samsonov goes distance
Ilya Samsonov played all three periods on Saturday, allowing three goals on 31 shots on goal. He stopped 28 of 31 shots.
The young Russian is looking to bounce back after an inconsistent season that was highlighted with two stints on the coronavirus list and a double-overtime gaffe in the postseason. Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek will make up the Capitals’ goalie tandem to start the season.
Samsonov signed a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason and said he is using it as motivation. He said he worked more on his mental concentration over the summer and adjusted his diet.
“I feel unbelievable,” Samsonov said. “No injury, no nothing. I’m just keeping forward, looks forward and get some ready for work hard.”
Fourth line stays intact
Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway made up Washington’s first line Saturday night in Philadelphia.
The trio skated together in all 56 regular season games last season for the Capitals as the fourth line and it appears Coach Peter Laviolette wants to keep the trio together.
“Obviously we had success last year, every single game together … and we had fun and if we continue playing together, we want to continue growing and getting better,” Hagelin said this week at training camp.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said frequently last season he liked the line’s work on defense. At even strength last season, the trio allowed 19 goals and scored 20.
Kempny settles in
Michal Kempny played for the second straight game after he struggled Wednesday against New Jersey in his first ice time in more than a year. Kempny was on the receiving end of multiple big early hits Saturday, notably from the Flyers’ Rasmus Ristolainen.
Kempny appeared to be more comfortable Saturday, an encouraging sign after a couple missed assignments against the Devils. He was paired with Trevor van Riemsdyk on the top pairing against Philadelphia after skating with prospect Vincent Iorio against the Devils.
“IMy gap was really good that game,” Kempny said. “My skating, I felt really good on the ice. Sometimes I felt I made a wrong turn or something like that and I get little bit caught so those kind of situations I have to really focus on and get better at.”
Protas progressing
Aliaksei Protas, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound forward, continues to impress. His presence on the ice was noticeable Saturday and he tallied the first goal of the night on the power play.
Considering the Capitals’ options in front of him, it seems highly unlikely Protas — drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft — will make a full-time jump to the NHL this season. However, the 20-year-old’s progression after time in the KHL last season has been notable.
The physical forward, who can play both center and left wing, notched 10 goals and eight assists in 58 regular games for Dinamo Minsk. He tallied a goal and three assists in five playoff games.
“He’s looked good,” Laviolette said. “He is a big guy that hangs onto the puck.”
Hathaway’s role
With the departures of Brenden Dillon and Zdeno Chara, Washington lost two of its most physical players from last year’s roster. One name who could fill that role is Garnet Hathaway.
Hathaway dealt his fair share of hits last year and had three big hits on Saturday. He also got into multiple scuffles, including when Ivan Provorov knocked off Hathaway’s helmet and the two went at it. Derick Brassard then jumped into the mix.
“There are some guys that’ll step up to the plate when things get physical and need to get the job done. It just may not be a 6-4 or 6-9 player,” Oshie said. “But either way, we’ll always stick up for each other whether it’s my smaller frame or one the other guys that’s a little more muscular.”
More from The Post: