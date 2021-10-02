It’s on, that question, set to hover around the national season from here to December, especially since no Group of Five team has done so just yet. It’s on because the No. 7 Bearcats (4-0) padded a CV that already had a road win over Indiana with a road win over No. 9 Notre Dame, a win that got their measured fifth-year coach, Luke Fickell, walking into the interview room and saying, “Well, obviously, that’s huge.” And it’s on after a day when visiting fans in red thundered from their thick stripe near the top of Notre Dame Stadium, enough that defensive lineman Malik Vann said that at one point: “They dwarfed any Notre Dame noise coming out. They created, like, a silence in the crowd. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”
They did that in the second quarter as Cincinnati built a 17-0 lead, but the ultimate measure of their team came with 8:20 left in the fourth, after things got scary at 17-13. That’s when the Bearcats, not quite accustomed to such horror in such climes, dispensed a drive of such beauty that it ought to last in memory.
It went 75 yards in six plays.
It featured a world-class throw from veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder, the heart of the team, one that sang a searing song down the middle of the field to Leonard Taylor for 36 yards to the Notre Dame 17-yard line.
It had running back Jerome Ford finding space that had been scarce all day, for runs of 16 and 11 yards, the latter one to the 6.
And it had Ridder then faking to Ford so that half the population of South Bend massed in the middle, whereupon Ridder skittered outside all carefree for a six-yard parade to the left pylon.
“We were still very calm during that time,” Ridder said, “but it felt like: ‘We’re almost there. Keep pushing. Keep pushing. We’re almost there.’ ”
“It’s called the Desmond Ridder factor,” Fickell said.
Cincinnati looked polished, seasoned, like a team that knew precisely what it was doing. It didn’t really look like a program that just bobbed into playoff discussions last season, when a 9-0 regular season brought a No. 8 final ranking and a chorus of grievance from fans. It didn’t look like a team that, for now, dwells in the Group of Five, the alleged second tier of the nuttiest sport, while Notre Dame luxuriates in something called the Power Five, even while regal enough to do so without joining any Power Five conference.
“We just wanted to come out here and show on a national scene that our defense can play with anybody,” Vann said, “that our team can play with anybody.” He later added, “We’re definitely getting the respect now, especially coming on the road here and getting the top-10 win, I don’t think there’s too much people can say or criticize us.”
“Today we didn’t just beat a top-10 team. We beat a top-five program,” said Fickell, who played and coached for eons at Ohio State.
“How ’bout them Bearcats!” Ridder yelled as he reached the interview room.
The Bearcats’ idea of themselves as upper-crust-worthy looked rational pretty much from the get-go. Notre Dame and quarterback Jack Coan marched up the field, but from the Cincinnati 6-yard line, Coan got a mighty rush from Darrian Beavers, which led to an awkward and floating throw and an interception by Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati’s great cornerback.
Soon there came another rush, Myjai Sanders’s move on Coan’s backup, Tyler Buchner, that helped cause another floater, which Deshawn Pace intercepted and returned to the Notre Dame 8-yard line. That led to Ridder’s one-yard touchdown pass to a lonely Taylor in the depth of the end zone.
A fumbled kickoff by the home side led to a field goal and 10-0. The 10-0 held for a good while. Notre Dame’s offense looked clunky enough that its eventual second-half move to a third quarterback, Drew Pyne, made ironclad sense. But before it got to that, Cincinnati actually went 80 pretty yards on five mostly pretty plays just before halftime. Ridder went 27 yards through the middle to Taylor, 22 on the left to Alec Pierce for one of his six catches for 144 yards, 27 to Tre Tucker for the touchdown.
Still, the game would ask more of the historical underlings. Of course it would. It would groan with a crushing two missed field goals — 30 and 37 yards — that would have made things simpler. It would have a drive-killing sack-fumble on which Isaiah Foskey would perform the sack and Drew White would run 28 yards with the fumble. It would have Pyne throwing and a crowd getting going and Notre Dame scoring on Kyren Williams’s three-yard run late in the third quarter and Pyne’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Braden Lenzy midway through the fourth.
Cincinnati would get to its moment where its players would bunch in the corner of the end zone and thank its fans up there. It would get its fans lined up on two sides outside the stadium on arguably the biggest day in an old program’s history. But to do so, it would have to do something, to prove Ridder’s assessment: “I don’t think we let the stage get too big for us.”
It did so, with one gorgeous drive of pressure football, and soon Fickell would speak of a sport long entrenched in its caste system, and he would say: “We, in our program, don’t look at it like that. Everybody is the same.” His grown-up team had looked very much the same except, on Saturday, better.