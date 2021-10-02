It’s on, that question, set to hover around the national season from here to December, especially since no Group of Five team has done so just yet. It’s on because the No. 7 Bearcats (4-0) padded a CV that already had a road win over Indiana with a road win over No. 9 Notre Dame, a win that got their measured fifth-year coach, Luke Fickell, walking into the interview room and saying, “Well, obviously, that’s huge.” And it’s on after a day when visiting fans in red thundered from their thick stripe near the top of Notre Dame Stadium, enough that defensive lineman Malik Vann said that at one point: “They dwarfed any Notre Dame noise coming out. They created, like, a silence in the crowd. It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”