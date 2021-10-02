Fall weather at long last arrived in the Mid-Atlantic states this week, and college football worthy of the delightful change of seasons is finally here, too. Saturday is full of tantalizing college football matchups.

Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin
Fox
Noon
Texas at TCU
ABC
Noon
No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
ESPN
Noon
Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2
Noon
Memphis at Temple
ESPNU
Noon
Tennessee at Missouri
SEC Network
Noon
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
ACC Network
Noon
Charlotte at Illinois
Big Ten Network
Noon
Minnesota at Purdue
Big Ten Network
Noon
Western Michigan at Buffalo
CBS Sports Network
2
USC at Colorado
Pac-12 Network
2
Elon at Richmond
NBC Sports Washington
2:30
No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame
NBC
3:30
No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama
CBS
3:30
No. 3 Oregon at Stanford
ABC
3:30
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas State
Fox
3:30
Texas Tech at West Virginia
ESPN2
3:30
Nevada at Boise State
Fox Sports 1
3:30
No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
3:30
Troy at South Carolina
SEC Network
3:30
Syracuse at Florida State
ACC Network
3:30
UCF at Navy
CBS Sports Network
4
South Florida at SMU
ESPNU
5:30
Washington State at California
Pac-12 Network
6
No. 10 Florida at Kentucky
ESPN
6:30
Air Force at New Mexico
Fox Sports 2
7
No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State
ESPN2
7
Mississippi State at No. 15 Texas A&M
SEC Network
7
Liberty at UAB
CBS Sports Network
7
Kansas at Iowa State
Fox Sports 1
7:30
Indiana at No. 4 Penn State
ABC
7:30
Western Kentucky at No. 17 Michigan State
Big Ten Network
7:30
Northwestern at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
7:30
Boston College at No. 25 Clemson
ACC Network
7:30
Connecticut at Vanderbilt
ESPNU
9
No. 22 Auburn at LSU
ESPN
9
Washington at Oregon State
Pac-12 Network
10:30
Arizona State at No. 20 UCLA
Fox Sports 1
11
No. 18 Fresno State at Hawaii
CBS Sports Network

Sam Pittman spent four years on Kirby Smart’s coaching staff at Georgia before he took the Arkansas job last year, and now his resurgent Razorbacks will look to shock the Bulldogs. Arkansas already has two wins over ranked teams (Texas and a neutral-site victory over Texas A&M), but a win Saturday would take things to a whole other level: The Razorbacks last beat a top-10 team on the road in 2015 and last beat a top-five team anywhere in 2007. Georgia has allowed only one offensive touchdown and 23 points through four games, and only six of those points came in the first three quarters. But Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the only SEC player to throw for at least 800 yards and run for at least 200 this season and also is averaging a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 18.4 yards per completion. He took a few lumps against the Aggies, however, missing much of the second half with a bruised knee before he returned late in the fourth quarter. He and wide receiver Treylon Burks, who had 167 receiving yards and an 85-yard touchdown catch vs. Texas A&M before he departed with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter, are expected to play against the Bulldogs. …

Cincinnati-Notre Dame is the first of two dynamite midafternoon games, and the Fighting Irish still cannot run the ball: Running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree combined for only 39 yards on 20 carries in last weekend’s peculiar blowout of Wisconsin. (Down 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame scored 31 straight points, with a kickoff return and two interception returns for touchdowns.) The Fighting Irish are now averaging 2.33 yards per carry, ahead of only Louisiana Monroe and Bowling Green nationally. The Bearcats’ playoff hopes would get an immense boost with a win, but first-year Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman spent the past four seasons in the same position at, yes, Cincinnati. Bet against a home-underdog Notre Dame at your own peril. The Fighting Irish, who are getting 1.5 points as of this writing, not only have covered their past five games as a home dog, but they won all of them outright. … Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin spent three years together on the Alabama sideline, with Kiffin resuscitating his coaching career as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator to great success. That almost translated to a huge upset last year when Kiffin, now Mississippi’s coach, nearly stunned Saban and Alabama in a wildly entertaining shootout. Kiffin, it seems, kept tabs on literally everything Saban said to him during his Tuscaloosa tenure, including the things Alabama had trouble stopping. “He had a whole notepad of s--- that I said was a problem to defend when we were together, and he said, ‘I did every one of them,’ ” Saban told ESPN of their postgame talk last year. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral threw for 365 yards and two scores in last year’s game, and now he’s the Heisman Trophy front-runner after a strong start to this season. Mississippi-Alabama is must-see TV.

Clemson has not left the AP top 25 since a loss to Georgia Tech sent it into the also-receiving-votes section for one week in November 2014. But that’s what the Tigers are looking at should they lose to Boston College, which is 4-0 despite losing quarterback Phil Jurkovec to a hand injury against Massachusetts on Sept. 11. In last year’s matchup, the Eagles soared to a 28-10 second-quarter lead before plummeting to Earth in a 34-28 loss, but this year’s Clemson team just can’t get it going on offense (it has scored only 38 points against the three FBS teams it has faced) and is battered all over the place: Standout defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss the rest of the season after he tore an ACL in last weekend’s loss to North Carolina State, and safety Lannden Zanders, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and running back Will Shipley, all starters, will be out with injuries against BC.