Cincinnati-Notre Dame is the first of two dynamite midafternoon games, and the Fighting Irish still cannot run the ball: Running backs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree combined for only 39 yards on 20 carries in last weekend’s peculiar blowout of Wisconsin. (Down 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame scored 31 straight points, with a kickoff return and two interception returns for touchdowns.) The Fighting Irish are now averaging 2.33 yards per carry, ahead of only Louisiana Monroe and Bowling Green nationally. The Bearcats’ playoff hopes would get an immense boost with a win, but first-year Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman spent the past four seasons in the same position at, yes, Cincinnati. Bet against a home-underdog Notre Dame at your own peril. The Fighting Irish, who are getting 1.5 points as of this writing, not only have covered their past five games as a home dog, but they won all of them outright. … Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin spent three years together on the Alabama sideline, with Kiffin resuscitating his coaching career as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator to great success. That almost translated to a huge upset last year when Kiffin, now Mississippi’s coach, nearly stunned Saban and Alabama in a wildly entertaining shootout. Kiffin, it seems, kept tabs on literally everything Saban said to him during his Tuscaloosa tenure, including the things Alabama had trouble stopping. “He had a whole notepad of s--- that I said was a problem to defend when we were together, and he said, ‘I did every one of them,’ ” Saban told ESPN of their postgame talk last year. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral threw for 365 yards and two scores in last year’s game, and now he’s the Heisman Trophy front-runner after a strong start to this season. Mississippi-Alabama is must-see TV.