Holding a 24-17 lead with 2:17 left and the ball just inside midfield, the Ducks faced a second-and-18. The absolute minimum they needed from the next two plays was to make Stanford burn its remaining two timeouts. Instead, an incomplete pass allowed the Cardinal to keep an asset once it took over with 1:59 to go.
Even then, the situation was stacked in the Ducks’ favor. But a targeting penalty on defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux gave Stanford 15 yards and deprived Oregon of its star end. Four plays later, the Ducks gave up another 15 yards on a roughing-the-passer penalty to allow the Cardinal into the red zone.
Then came a pass interference flag — admittedly, for a play that was similar to others earlier in the series — on what appeared to be a fourth-down stop as time expired. Instead, Stanford scored on an untimed down, made an extra point to force overtime and then wrapped up the victory in the extra period.
It’s worth a reminder the Ducks played with fire a week earlier at home against Arizona, finally pulling away in the fourth quarter after a lackluster showing made things unnecessarily dicey. The difference this time was the Cardinal was good enough to capitalize, from controlling much of the first half to exploiting some endgame generosity.
Stanford (3-2, 2-1) had to do a lot right to earn its victory, but it also required some serendipity — or, more specifically, Oregon messing up a bunch. Now, the Ducks’ margin for error for playoff purposes is gone, and every team in the Pac-12 has at least one setback just a couple days into October.
That’s really not that unusual, but a few weeks ago the league looked like it had an inside track to producing a playoff team for the first time since 2016. Instead, it’s just a few strategically placed losses — one each for Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA should do the trick — to yet another playoff shutout and being rendered irrelevant nationally long before basketball season gets underway.
Winners
Alabama. Next, please.
Such was the de facto message of the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s 42-21 rout of No. 12 Mississippi, a game that was effectively over sometime between Brian Robinson Jr.’s second short touchdown plunge made it 28-0 late in the first half and his third scoring jaunt early in the third quarter extended the lead to 35-0.
A year after getting torched by the Rebels’ offense, Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) smothered the run and held Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1) to just 291 total yards.
Robinson received a heavy workload, with 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Crimson Tide both grinded up the Rebel defense and churned plenty of clock to keep Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense off the field.
It was a master class, and Alabama won its 19th in a row as coach Nick Saban got the better of Lane Kiffin for a third time and improved to 24-0 all-time against his former assistant coaches.
Cincinnati. It was a dream day for the No. 7 Bearcats (4-0), who never trailed in a 24-13 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. And now Cincinnati becomes a huge fan of the Irish over the next two months.
Cincinnati’s playoff hopes hinged on an unbeaten run, and the first key hurdles were trips to Indiana and Notre Dame before conference play. The Bearcats took down both, and now they have eight consecutive league games. Most of them are high risk/low reward propositions for Cincinnati’s postseason fate, with a Nov. 20 game against Southern Methodist a possible exception.
The upshot of taking down Notre Dame — on the road, after building a 17-0 lead — is the Bearcats can’t simply be considered an afterthought for playoff purposes. If they (and the Irish) can pile up victories the rest of the way, they’ll have a better chance than any Group of Five school has of cracking the four-team field.
Bijan Robinson. Texas made it perfectly clear it was going to win or lose at Texas Christian based on its second-year running back’s production.
It won. And considering Robinson’s work against the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns probably should have won by more.
Robinson piled up 216 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as Texas earned a 32-27 victory over its in-state nemesis, which was 7-2 against the Longhorns since joining the Big 12.
Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) has performed some admirable rehab to its in-season reputation the last few weeks, handling Rice and Texas Tech at home before winning in Fort Worth for the first time since 2013. Yes, the Sept. 11 loss at Arkansas still stings, but the Longhorns haven’t stumbled in league play heading into next week’s Red River Whatchamacallit against Oklahoma.
For Steve Sarkisian’s first Longhorns team to thrive in that game — and the rest of the way — Robinson’s going to play a substantial role. He had just five carries for 17 yards against the Sooners last season. He’ll have a much bigger say next week as he comes off a career day (to date, at least).
Georgia. What a statement from the Bulldogs, right out of the chute.
On the opening possession against Arkansas, Georgia sliced through the Razorbacks defense for a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. When the Hogs got the ball, they were immediately whistled for two false starts and punted on fourth-and-24.
The No. 2 Bulldogs needed nine plays to cash in another touchdown upon getting the ball back. And No. 8 Arkansas again got no traction on its second series, then left a gaping hole for Georgia’s Dan Jackson to bolt through to block a punt that was recovered in the end zone.
The final was 37-0, but by the time Georgia led 21-0 in less than 13 minutes it was already in name-whatever-score-you-want territory.
Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) has allowed 23 points in five games. It outscored its last two opponents (Vanderbilt and Arkansas) by a combined 99-0 while getting about a quarter from ailing quarterback JT Daniels against Vanderbilt before sitting him this week.
If the Bulldogs aren’t the best team in the country, there’s a good case to be made they’re as impressive as anyone so far this season.
North Carolina. There’s enough evidence stretching back three decades that what happened Saturday shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, there are few things a Mack Brown-coached North Carolina team will do more reliably than take it to Duke.
The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC) haven’t lived up to external expectations, and last week’s no-show at Georgia Tech was especially sobering. But back home, they cruised to a 38-7 victory over the Blue Devils, their third in a row overall in the series (and 11th consecutive under Brown, who hasn’t lost to Duke since 1989).
Sam Howell (321 yards, three TDs passing) got well, and Josh Downs (168 yards, 1 TD) remains his favorite target. Who knows if North Carolina can achieve any consistency this season, but at least the Victory Bell remains in Chapel Hill for another year.
Michigan. The Wolverines’ hopes have often gone sideways against Wisconsin in recent seasons. A loss in Madison late in the 2017 season started a three-game slide to end the year. A no-show in the first half of a 35-14 loss two years later. And last year’s ugly 49-11 loss at home to the Badgers, a prime-time debacle that saw Michigan cough up 341 rushing yards.
So there was probably some long-term catharsis — not to mention short-term validation — in a 38-17 victory over the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. No. 14 Michigan never trailed, and while its offense scratched out what it could against Wisconsin, it was the defense that was particularly impactful.
The Wolverines’ sack of Graham Mertz early in the third quarter, when they led only 13-10, knocked the Wisconsin quarterback from the game with a chest injury. A pair of forced turnovers led to 11 points in the middle of the second half to put things away. And the Badgers managed just 43 yards on 32 carries, a meager 1.3 yards an attempt.
Michigan is 5-0 for the first time since 2016, and its consistent identity — solid enough on offense, suddenly stingy again on defense — is a sign there’s reason to believe the Wolverines could be a Big Ten East factor once games against Michigan State (Oct. 30), Penn State (Nov. 13) and Ohio State (Nov. 27) come in the second half of the season.
Tennessee. One game doesn’t fix everything for the Volunteers, but they earned the right to feel good about themselves for a few days by trouncing Missouri, 62-24, on the road.
It’s the first time Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) has hung 60 on a conference opponent since dropping 62 on Missouri late in the 2016 season. The Vols’ 683 total yards were their most since collecting a school-record 740 in that same Missouri game five years ago.
Tiyon Evans rushed for 156 yards and three scores while Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns in this beatdown of the Tigers. While the gap between Tennessee and the SEC’s elite is still significant — just look at last week’s loss to Florida — first-year coach Josh Heupel might have the revamped Vols on a path to a winning season.
Losers
Wisconsin. The Badgers dropped to 1-3 for the first time since 1990 with their 38-17 setback against Michigan. And much like the Wolverines, it appears Wisconsin is going to have a fairly stable identity in 2021.
That’s not a good thing.
After turnovers and poor special teams made a dog’s breakfast out of the Badgers’ attempt to rein in Notre Dame a week earlier, an inert offense and another set of giveaways were largely to blame for Saturday’s struggles.
Wisconsin’s defensive effort remains impressive enough, but there are only so many short fields a competent opponent can be gifted before a team finds itself in trouble. The schedule eases a bit from here — it’s a whole lot of Big Ten West, plus Rutgers and a tricky visit from Army in two weekends — but the Badgers’ offense has failed its three serious tests to date. It might not be much better against more manageable competition.
Boise State. The Broncos’ inclusion here after a 41-31 loss to a good Nevada team on the blue turf is in part a tribute to their remarkable consistency. Year after year, coach after coach, quarterback after quarterback, Boise State figures out a way to be good.
So when there are struggles, it seems noteworthy.
The Broncos had won 20 consecutive conference games before Saturday’s loss to the Wolf Pack.
Boise State was 37-1 at home in October since 2001, with the only loss in that stretch coming in 2018 against San Diego State.
And perhaps most notably, the Broncos (2-3, 1-1 Mountain West) suddenly find themselves under .500 at least five games into a season for the first time since they were 2-3 in 2001. Things worked out okay from there. Boise State finished 8-4 under first-year coach Dan Hawkins, then took off and won a conference title the following season.
In other words, all is not lost for the Broncos and first-year coach Andy Avalos, even if this is a decidedly unusual spot for them to find themselves in.