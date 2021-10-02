The problems Friday night were the five first-half turnovers and the eight first-half penalties, a combination of dumb luck and boneheadedness that can’t be overcome against anyone. Step back, though, and look at who the Terrapins are trying to play with, and wonder how they’re ever going to excel in such an environment. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has faced 24 ranked Big Ten opponents. Their record in those games: 0-24. The average score of those games: Ranked Big Ten Opponent 43, Maryland 11.
Related: The Terps’ next game is at No. 11 Ohio State, and three more opponents beyond that are currently ranked.
Also related: When does basketball season start?
“It hurts,” senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo said.
Now, this Maryland team isn’t five touchdowns less talented than the Hawkeyes. But that’s not at all what matters, nor is it what the scoreboard said. This was a night that was absolutely teed up for the Terrapins to build the kind of momentum third-year coach Michael Locksley envisions for his program. The student section was hyped at kickoff, hopping when the Terps took a 7-3 lead, shoulder-to-shoulder and looking for a reason not just to stick around, but to let loose.
At halftime, they headed up the aisles. Grabbing hot dogs and popcorn, perhaps? Uh, no. The sparkling new, oversized scoreboard above that student section read: Iowa 34, Maryland 7. The students didn’t return.
That’s not just lousy optics. That matters.
“That’s the part that’s probably the most disappointing for me as the head coach,” Locksley said. “Our fans have been behind us. They showed up. We’ve had opportunities the last couple years where we could capitalize on the energy and the support that they continue to bring.
“Like I told our team, I just hope that [the fans] don’t let one game define them, just like we won’t let it define us. But it’s our job to do a better job of providing — of putting a team on the field that performs when we have these opportunities.”
Because for Maryland, these opportunities — unbeaten and on the verge of being ranked itself, with an opponent that draws eyeballs from across the nation because of its glossy resume — are infrequent. Friday night was completely squandered, and not in a way that made those fans who left think, “We’re close.”
Building a college football program is about recruiting talented players, and Locksley has thus far punched above Maryland’s weight. His most recent recruiting class was ranked 18th in the nation by recruiting site 247Sports. He has lured talent wherever he has been. Indeed, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — with promise and presence, despite his miserable five-pick night against Iowa — isn’t in College Park because he likes the burgers at Bentley’s or has a hankering for Ledo Pizza. He’s here because Locksley is the coach.
But building a college football program is also about creating excitement on campus, about strengthening the community around the school. Those empty stands in the third quarter, they’re a shrug of the shoulders from the student body — which is, in a lot of ways, worse than a booing, frothing throng. Booing and heckling requires an emotional investment anchored in the expectations fans have for their team. Walking out not only says there’s something better to do than hang in for the second half — Xbox, anyone? — but it also makes you wonder how many will deem a return visit to Maryland Stadium worth their time this fall.
It’s possible no American team sport involves — or perhaps requires — the passion of college football. It is woven into the best programs, into the DNA of the fanatics who follow them. In so many cases, that comes from history, and the Alabamas and Ohio States and Oklahomas have enormous advantages because of it. For the rest, it must be created by the coach. Think Luke Fickell at Cincinnati, because he is taking his seventh-ranked Bearcats to Notre Dame Saturday as a favorite over the Irish.
But in those cases where it falls to the coach, everything is just harder. He has to both game plan and be a hype man. Which is why Friday’s opportunity was so massive for Locksley, for his Terrapins. The 4-0 start had given the fan base a reason to care. The students, in particular, showed they were ready to back a winner, to storm the field, if the Terps could topple the Hawkeyes.
“I definitely feel as though it was a missed opportunity on our part,” Locksley said. “Disappointed for our fans because they sure showed up for us when we needed them.”
That’s true in College Park. Some context, though: Friday’s crowd at Maryland Stadium was 45,527 — solid. The Terps’ next opponent, Ohio State, drew 61,102 — for its 2019 spring game.
That’s not apples-to-apples? Maybe not. But the Buckeyes are on the Terps’ schedule every single year.
So here we are again. In 2019, Locksley opened his Maryland era with two wins, the second a 63-20 pasting of Syracuse, back when Syracuse was worthy of being ranked. The next week, the Terps stumbled at middling Temple, and when they lost 59-0 to Penn State a week later, all the goodwill was given back.
That was a year after a 2-0 start included a season-opening win over No. 23 Texas, which was all erased by a three-touchdown loss to — you guessed it — middling Temple. And that was a year after another 2-0 start with another season-opening win over another 23rd-ranked Texas team was obliterated by a four-touchdown loss to UCF.
Terps fans have seen this TV show before. The trick is getting them to stay tuned to watch a 4-1 Maryland team that got waxed on the big stage, at home on a Friday night when — across the national sports landscape — not much else was going on. Instead, anybody flipping through the channels as the clock ticked past 11 p.m. saw the yellow and black of the Iowa fans who happily remained and celebrated, and rows of empty silver bleachers beyond.
The job for Locksley and his staff, between now and the upcoming date with the Buckeyes, is to fix the X-and-O problems — and the lack of discipline — that created Friday’s debacle. Beyond that, though, is the harder task: Constructing the kind of program in which the product in a prime-time game matches the buildup to it, and the caring isn’t occasional, but constant.