But building a college football program is also about creating excitement on campus, about strengthening the community around the school. Those empty stands in the third quarter, they’re a shrug of the shoulders from the student body — which is, in a lot of ways, worse than a booing, frothing throng. Booing and heckling requires an emotional investment anchored in the expectations fans have for their team. Walking out not only says there’s something better to do than hang in for the second half — Xbox, anyone? — but it also makes you wonder how many will deem a return visit to Maryland Stadium worth their time this fall.