His Navy Midshipmen earned their first win of the season, 34-30, over Central Florida, breaking an 0-3 start that was the first since the 0-10 2001 season. The Mids scored 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter after falling behind by 13 at the end of three quarters. The fourth-quarter comeback was the biggest since beating Temple in 2008.
UCF was a 16-point favorite.
“They could have folded. They could have quit,” Niumatalolo said. “Everybody’s talking about what a tough streak this is. … Proud of their resolve. Proud of them coming back on Monday when pretty much everybody gave up on them. Nobody gave us a chance. Things looked bleak there, too, during that game.
“There was some yelling going on. There was some scolding going on. … We’ve got great young men. They’ve been through a lot here. If you go to the United States Naval Academy … you’re a tough person. … You have to be a tough-minded person to come to school here.”
Niumatalolo had repeated one particularly honest assessment of his Navy football team throughout the first month of the season. The Midshipmen simply aren’t good enough to overcome unforced errors.
That, however, wasn’t the case on Saturday.
Navy (1-3, 1-1) refused to allow mistake after mistake to drown it and a touchdown with 3:09 remaining was its first lead of the game. Navy had six timely mistakes that directly led to points either being scored by UCF (2-2, 1-0) or taking possible points off the board for the Midshipmen. On the flip side, Navy kept finding ways to make plays in dire situations and take advantage of those UCF miscues.
“They did the things that it took to win,” Knights Coach Gus Malzahn said. “We did the things that really hurt us and that had a lot to do with us losing.
“Bottom line is we didn’t get it done.”
The program also seems to have found its quarterback as Tai Lavatai returned from injury and became the first Navy signal caller to play the entire game this season. He rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns and completed two passes for 58 yards. The scoring offense ranked dead last in the nation coming into Saturday, but Lavatai positively directed the triple-option throughout the game. The game-winning drive came after Diego Fagot forced a fumble recovered by Taylor Robinson. Isaac Ruoss punched in the game-winning touchdown from four yards out with 3:09 remaining.
“Honestly, it sucked being out the two games that I had to watch,” Lavatai said. “Not being able to contribute at all to the success of the team, it was pretty awful to do. I just had to sit there and watch. But honestly coming back, we had a good game plan for them. We figured what they were going to be in. Everyone up front was just doing their job and it allowed me to get the ball on the perimeter to these dudes over here.”
Navy posted 348 rushing yards and outgained UCF 406-326. Carlinos Acie finished with 85 rushing yards on 11 carries, surpassing the 68 total rushing yards the senior had for his entire career. Ruoss rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and James Harris chipped in with 52 yards on the ground.
UCF quarterback Mikey Keene was held to 178 passing yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Richardson led the Knights with 59 rushing yards.
Navy put itself in a hole out the gate with a bad fake reverse on the opening kickoff to start the first drive of the game on the 15-yard line. The Mids were called for a chop block on the second snap and Acie lost a fumble on the fourth snap. Keene, playing in place of injured Dillon Gabriel, hit Brandon Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown on the next snap.
Mids star linebacker Fagot was responsible for two subsequent mistakes — an offsides and a late hit out of bounds. Central Florida wide receiver Amari Johnson scored on a 16-yard end-around on the next play of the first and the second moved the Knights into field goal range to take a 23-17 lead into halftime.
Fagot finished with a game-high 11 tackles and Tyler Fletcher added eight for Navy.
A third-quarter false start took Navy out of field goal range and a fourth-quarter false start forced the Mids to settle for a field goal when they had a chance for a touchdown on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line.
Navy, though, scored a touchdown when Daniel Taylor recovered a punt blocked by Michael McMorris in the end zone in the second quarter. J’arius Warren blocked a first quarter extra point that forced UCF to try to score a touchdown on its final possession instead of being able to force overtime with a field goal. Fagot also stopped a fake field goal short that probably would have been a touchdown.
“We’re resilient, we’re not going to let the three losses we had take us down,” Ruoss said. “We knew that’s not the team we were. We knew we were a better team than that. Came out today and showed it.”