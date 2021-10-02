“We are not rushing here,” said Backstrom, who is still listed as week-to-week. “We are looking at it long term not short term. Making sure it is ready before I start skating.”
Backstrom struggled with the hip late last season. He tallied 15 goals and 38 assists in 55 regular season games before only recording one point (an assist) in the postseason.
Saturday, Backstrom said this injury is connected to an arthroscopic procedure he had in May 2015. That year, he missed the first three games of the 2015-16 season but ended up playing 75 of 82 regular season games.
“What happened is just over time, over the years, it’s been grinding it a little bit and I just think that that happens,” Backstrom said. “When that happens you just kind of have to reset and build it up again and that is where we are at. Takes longer than you hope, but that is just progress. Just part of building it up again and making it strong again.”
Backstrom was working out at the team facility on Saturday, but has also been rehabbing away from the building. He is focusing on strengthening the hip and making sure his mobility is a full-go. He is not doing a high load of workouts, rather just progressing at a slow pace.
“It is a good time now to really be patient with it and make sure it feels good before I step on the ice,” Backstrom said. “Progress is going good and I am feeling better so that means yeah, I mean hopefully I can be on the ice.”
Backstrom has ruled out any other surgeries for the hip.
With Backstrom’s return up in the air, there is an opening at center on the team. Two young prospects have jumped out as Backstrom’s potential replacements: Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre.
McMichael was the Capitals’ 2019 first-round draft pick and Lapierre was the team’s first-round pick in 2020. Backstrom said he’s been able to watch a little bit of the preseason games and applauded their efforts. He thinks both are mature for their age and have played fairly sound.
“I thought that they both have had a really good start to camp,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said about McMichael and Lapierre. “Obviously, we’re in a position where right now as of today in practice and games we’re needing to look at centermen and I thought that they did a really good job inside of practice but certainly inside of scrimmages. Both of them had a real good offensive impact (their) last game and so we’ll continue to look at them. Things could change. They might not, but they could.”
Lapierre, 19, has been a standout in his second Capitals’ training camp. He has recorded four assists in his first two preseason games and has earned the praise of multiple veterans for his hockey IQ and his maturity level on and off the ice. In the summer, Lapierre said he added a couple pounds of muscle, trying to work on gaining strength and getting ready for potential NHL competition.
If Lapierre does not make the Capitals’ opening night roster he is not eligible to join the Capitals’ American Hockey League team in Hershey, Pa. Per the long-standing agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, he must return to his junior team since he is only 19.
“I'm playing with a lot of confidence which I think is good,” Lapierre said. “I still got a lot of things I want to work on. Just little details that I think make the difference in the end at this level especially. I would say I'm kind of happy, but I still got lots of things that I want to show again. I really want to prove that I can be a player that can be used in all situations.”
If Backstrom is out for an extended period of time — long-term injured reserve — there is a chance the team could keep both Lapierre and McMichael on the roster and both could see early regular season time in the lineup.
Placing Backstrom on LTIR would mean he is expected to miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days. By doing so, his salary hit would come off the books and it would make room to add more players to the roster. As things stand now, Washington is very tight to the salary cap.
“We have a really good relationship,” Lapierre said of him and McMichael. “We don’t really talk about it. But I think we know in the back of our heads that maybe it’ll come down to this. We just try to push each other every day. We did a (good) play in the practice. We went to see each other, ‘Good play, good play.’ It’s a really healthy competition. He’s a tremendous hockey player. I’m sure it’ll be a good battle and we’ll see what happens.”
