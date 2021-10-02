“We are not rushing here,” said Backstrom, who is still listed as week-to-week. “We are looking at it long term, not short term. Making sure it is ready before I start skating.”
Backstrom struggled with the hip late last season. He had 15 goals and 38 assists in 55 regular season games but only one point (an assist) in the postseason.
Backstrom said this injury is connected to an arthroscopic procedure he had in May 2015. The operation caused him to miss the first three games of the 2015-16 season, but he missed only four other contests the rest of that campaign.
“What happened is just over time, over the years, it’s been grinding it a little bit, and I just think that that happens,” Backstrom said. “When that happens you just kind of have to reset and build it up again, and that is where we are at. Takes longer than you hope, but that is just progress. Just part of building it up again and making it strong again.”
Backstrom was working out at the team facility Saturday but also has been rehabbing away from the building. He is focusing on strengthening the hip and making sure his mobility improves.
“It is a good time now to really be patient with it and make sure it feels good before I step on the ice,” Backstrom said. “Progress is going good, and I am feeling better, so that means, yeah, hopefully I can be on the ice.”
Backstrom has ruled out any other surgeries for the hip.
With Backstrom’s return date uncertain, there is an opening at center. Two young prospects have jumped out as potential replacements: Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre.
McMichael was the Capitals’ 2019 first-round draft pick, and Lapierre was the team’s first-round pick in 2020. Backstrom said he has been able to watch parts of the preseason games, and he applauded their efforts. He thinks both are mature for their age and have played fairly sound.
“I thought that they both have had a really good start to camp,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Obviously, we’re in a position where right now, as of today, in practice and games we’re needing to look at centermen, and I thought that they did a really good job inside of practice but certainly inside of scrimmages. Both of them had a real good offensive impact [their] last game, and so we’ll continue to look at them. Things could change. They might not, but they could.”
Lapierre, 19, has been a standout in his second Capitals’ training camp. He has recorded four assists in his first two preseason games and has earned the praise of multiple veterans for his hockey IQ and his maturity level on and off the ice. In the summer, Lapierre said he added muscle, trying to work on gaining strength and getting ready for potential NHL competition.
If Lapierre does not make Washington’s opening night roster, he is not eligible to join the Capitals’ American Hockey League team in Hershey, Pa. Per the long-standing agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, he must return to his junior team because he is only 19.
“I’m playing with a lot of confidence, which I think is good,” Lapierre said. “I still got a lot of things I want to work on. Just little details that I think make the difference in the end — at this level especially. I would say I’m kind of happy, but I still got lots of things that I want to show again. I really want to prove that I can be a player that can be used in all situations.”
If Backstrom is out for an extended period — long-term injured reserve — there is a chance the team could keep Lapierre and McMichael on the roster and both could be in the lineup early in the regular season.
Placing Backstrom on long-term injury reserve would mean he is expected to miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days. By doing so, his salary would come off the books, which would make room to add players to the roster. As things stand, Washington is tight to the salary cap.
“We have a really good relationship,” Lapierre said of him and McMichael. “We don’t really talk about it. But I think we know in the back of our heads that maybe it’ll come down to this. We just try to push each other every day. … It’s a really healthy competition. He’s a tremendous hockey player. I’m sure it’ll be a good battle, and we’ll see what happens.”
